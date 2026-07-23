Public Input Sought to Update Worcester County Hazard Mitigation Plan

Snow Hill, MD – Worcester County Department of Emergency Services (DES) officials are updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and invite residents to help them identify the full range of natural and man-made hazards that could affect the Lower Eastern Shore and share ideas to reduce their impacts. DES will host four public meetings throughout Worcester County:

August 5 at the Pocomoke Community Center at 6 p.m.

August 6 at the Ocean Pines Branch Library at 6 p.m.

September 2 at the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company at 6 p.m.

September 3 at the Berlin Branch Library at 6 p.m.

"Preparing for potential hazards begins by understanding residents’ concerns," Assistant Chief of Emergency Management Katy Vieira said. "Residents know their communities best, and their input will help us identify local risks, prioritize mitigation strategies, and develop an updated plan that best reflects Worcester County’s needs and establishes the building blocks necessary to ensure a more resilient future."

The updated plan will include a comprehensive risk assessment focused on natural and man-made hazards, critical infrastructure, and other community assets. Public feedback will help ensure the Hazard Mitigation Plan reflects community priorities while protecting lives, property, and critical infrastructure. The information gathered during the meetings will be incorporated into the updated plan.

DES is developing the Hazard Mitigation Plan in partnership with CHLOETA, a consulting firm specializing in emergency management planning. The plan will help Worcester County identify long-term strategies to reduce the impacts of natural and man-made hazards on people, property, and the environment.

For more information on the Hazardous Mitigation Plan process and how you can participate, please contact Viera at 410-632-3080, ext. 1916.