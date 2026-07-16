Worcester County Encourages Residents Awaiting Tax Bills to Use Online and In-Person Options
Worcester County Encourages Residents Awaiting Tax Bills to
Use Online and In-Person Options
Worcester County Government is aware that some property owners have not yet received their 2026–2027 real estate tax bills by mail and is actively working to determine the cause.
Property owners who have not yet received a bill do not need to wait for a mailed copy to review or pay their taxes. Tax bills are available online through the Worcester County Government website at www.worcestermd.gov. From the homepage, select the "Taxes Online" icon to access the Citizen Self Service portal, then select "Real Estate Taxes" to view account information and make electronic payments.
Property owners may also obtain a printed copy of their tax bills by contacting or visiting either Treasurer's Office location:
Worcester County Government Center
1 W. Market Street, Room 1105
Snow Hill, MD 21863
Isle of Wight Center
13070 St. Martins Neck Road
Bishopville, MD 21813
Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Property owners with questions or who need assistance obtaining a copy of their tax bill are encouraged to contact the Treasurer's Office at 410-632-0686, ext. 3 or email askthetreasurer@worcestermd.gov.
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