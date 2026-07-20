Celebrate Agriculture Appreciation Week on Maryland's Coast August 1–9

Worcester County, MD — From family festivals and farm tours to hands-on workshops, horse ranches, orchards, beekeeping, and fresh local seafood, Maryland's Coast Agriculture Appreciation Week returns August 1–9. Throughout the week there will be more than 40 events celebrating the people, businesses, and traditions that make agriculture one of Worcester County's most important industries.

Hosted by Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development (WCTED), in partnership with local farms, businesses, and community organizations, the week offers residents and visitors opportunities to experience agriculture firsthand while supporting the local producers who help sustain Maryland's Coast.

August 1, three events will kick off Agriculture Week. The 26th annual Blessing of the Combines begins at 11 a.m. with a parade of combines and farm equipment through downtown Snow Hill. Event details are available at www.blessingofthecombines.org.

The Berlin Peach Festival at the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature fresh peaches, live entertainment, contests, games, and family activities. Learn more at www.taylorhousemuseum.org.

Baywater Landing, located at 3908 Bayside Road in Snow Hill, will host an open house from 3 to 5 p.m., There will be complimentary oyster and scallop tastings, crab races, facility tours, and optional kayak tours on Chincoteague Bay. Admission is free.

August 1–8, the Great Pocomoke Fair returns to the Pocomoke Fairgrounds. Take in livestock shows, competitions, children's activities, entertainment, carnival attractions, and agricultural exhibits. View the schedule of events at www.thegreatpocomokefair.org.

August 3–8, the White Marlin Open, the world's largest billfish tournament, will take place. Attend the daily weigh-ins at Harbour Island Marina or enjoying Marlin Fest at the Ocean City Inlet. There will be plenty of vendors, entertainment, food, and family activities. Learn more at www.whitemarlinopen.com.

All week, Bluebird Farms in Berlin will host a native plant and tree sale and offer educational materials about native species. Every Agriculture Appreciation Week customer will be entered to win a large native tree valued at $180.

August 4 take part in the Managing Wildlife Damage Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lions Community Center in Snow Hill. Hosted by the University of Maryland Extension Agriculture & Food Systems, Extension Specialist Dr. Luke McCauley will host a workshop on managing crop damage caused by deer, geese, and groundhogs. Participants may earn four Maryland Pesticide Credits (1A, 10, CORE, PVT. Register at www.go.umd.edu/ohdeer or call 410-632-1972.

August 5, BayBees Honey in Whaleyville will host a Beekeeping Experience. Go behind the scenes of a working apiary during this guided beekeeping experience. Advance registration is required, and participation is $35 per person. Space is limited. Register at https://tinyurl.com/BayBeesHoney26.

Castle Farm in Snow Hill will offer a free, guided farm tour and live dressage training demonstration from noon to 2 p.m.

Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin will host an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Tour the ranch, enjoy children's activities, browse apparel, and experience horseback riding with helmets provided. Closed-toe shoes and signed waivers are required. Admission is free.

August 6, Bennett Orchards in Frankford, Delaware will host cut-your-own sunflowers, peach picking, and food beginning at 5:30 p.m., This is a ticketed event, with registration information to be announced soon.

August 7, Underwood Acres Farm in Stockton will host a free farm tour from 2-3 p.m. Meet the owners, tour the property, visit the farm animals, and learn about locally grown products.

Participate in a Cattle & Calving Workshop at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill from 2-4:15 p.m. University of Maryland Extension educators Jeff Semler and Maegan Perdue will host an educational workshop featuring a bovine ultrasound and birthing simulator demonstration. Registration is not required.

August 7–9, take in the Worcester County Fair at the John Walter Smith Park in Snow Hill. There will be livestock exhibitions, live entertainment, youth competitions, agricultural displays, family activities, and much more. Check out the full schedule of events at worcestercountyfair.org.

Shop local all week and support Worcester County's farmers, watermen, seafood businesses, and local restaurants. Visit area farmers markets in Ocean Pines, Berlin, Snow Hill, Pocomoke City, and Ocean City. Fresh local seafood is available directly from area seafood businesses and watermen, while local restaurants—including Tide Room, Spain, Oyster & Scales, The Hobbit, Tide to Table, and Chesapeake Bay Farms—feature locally sourced ingredients throughout the season.

Discover local seafood producers in the Fresh Seafood Guide at

https://www.flipsnack.com/MarylandsCoast/fresh-seafood-on-maryland-s-coast-guide.

Learn more about Agriculture Week activities at www.visitmarylandscoast.org or visit the individual Facebook event pages. For additional information, contact Brianna Dix at bdix@co.worcester.md.us or 410-632-3112 x2123.