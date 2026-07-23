Route 32 resurfacing project moves to Salem next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Crews are making their way across Dent County as they resurface more than 46 miles of Missouri Route 32.

Starting Monday, July 27, 2026, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to switch to nighttime work through Salem. The following week, beginning Monday, Aug. 3, crews will return to daytime paving east of Salem as the project continues toward Iron County Route KK.

During their Dec. 3, 2025, meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $5,130,000 contract to Pace Construction Company, LLC, to complete the project that stretches from Texas County to Iron County. The contract requires that all work be completed before Nov. 1, 2026, or the contractor may be assessed damages.

Motorists should expect one lane to remain open with flaggers directing traffic through the work zones. Motorists should exercise caution, eliminate distractions, and slow down through the single-lane work zones.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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