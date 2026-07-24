Kansas City area maintenance work for July 27-31

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance work throughout the Kansas City region from July 27 through July 31. All work is weather permitting.

CASS COUNTY

Route D (Holmes Rd.) between Missouri Route 58 and 166th St.: road closed from Monday, July 27 until Friday, July 31 for pavement work. Details: REVISED: Holmes Rd. (Route D) to CLOSE near Loch Lloyd for pavement work, July 27-31 | Missouri Department of Transportation

JOHNSON COUNTY

Route MM between Missouri Route 23 and Route E: flagging operations from Monday, July 27 until Thursday, July 30, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Missouri Route 131 between Interstate 70 and Missouri Route 24: flagging operations with pilot cars from Monday, July 27 until Thursday, July 30, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repairs.

PLATTE COUNTY

Route E between Route EE and Route B: flagging operations with pilot cars on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 from approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement work.

Route B between Route E and Route Z: flagging operations with pilot cars from Tuesday, July 28 until Thursday, July 30, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement work.

SALINE COUNTY

Route N between U.S. Route 65 and end of state maintenance: flagging operations on Monday, July 27, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement repairs.

Route O between Missouri Route 240 and Route F: flagging operations on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repairs.

Route NN between Missouri Route 41 and Route C: flagging operations on Tuesday, July 28, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement repairs.

Route P between Route D and Route AC: flagging operations on Wednesday, July 29, from approximately 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., for pavement repairs.

MoDOT maintenance crews often perform other tasks throughout the work week such as pothole patching, litter pick-up, sign repairs, brush cutting, and other operations that are not included above as they pose limited impacts to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).