Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, July 27 - August 7, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Clark County

U.S. Route 136 – July 27 – 30, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from 0.50 mile before and after BNSF Railway Marceline Sub Railroad between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Knox County

Route B – July 27 – 29, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 151 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route E – July 30 & August 3, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Missouri Route 156 to Route T/U intersection between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route E – August 4, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route E – August 5, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route T/U intersection to Missouri Route 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route E – August 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis County

Missouri Route 6 – August 6 & 10 – 11, LANE RESTRICITON for patching operations from U.S. Route 61 to Route K at Labelle between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Missouri Route 16 – August 4 – 5, LANE RESTRICTION for patching operations from Route B to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route V – July 27, CLOSED for patching operations from Route O to U.S. Route 61 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln County

Route A – July 29 - 30, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route DD in Truxton to Missouri Route 47 in Hawk Point between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route N – August 4, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 79 to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route CC – August 5, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 79 to Route W between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route UU – August 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E to Route Z between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route RA – August 3, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route E to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Marion County

U.S. Route 36 Eastbound – July 29, LANE RESTRICTION for shoulder work from Veterans Road to U.S. Route 61 between 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Monroe County

Route N - July 30 & August 3, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 595 to U.S. Route 24 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route N – August 5, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 24 to CR 595 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route V – July 27 - 28, CLOSED for patching operations from Route FF to U.S. Route 24 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route V – August 4, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County to U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route Z – July 30, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 to Missouri Route 154 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route Z – August 3 – 4, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 to Missouri Route 154 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route Z – August 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route ZZ to Route D between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route HH – July 28 – 29, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 562 to U.S. Route 24 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route HH – August 5, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 24 to CR 562 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route ZZ – July 28 – 29, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D to Route Z between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Ralls County

Route J – March 13 – July 31, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from Route EE continuing south to the end of the Clarence Cannon Dam bridge beginning Friday, March 13th at 7:00 a.m. through Friday, July 31st at 4:00 p.m.

Shelby County

U.S. Route 36 – August 4 – 6, LANE RESTRICTION for joint/crack sealing operations from Route T to CR 427 between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. daily.

Route B – July 27 – 29, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 151 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route E – August 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County to Missouri Route 156 in Knox County between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route V – August 4, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 36 in Shelby County to U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Warren County

Route D – July 27 - 28, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Sycamore Lane in Marthasville to Route T in Saint Charles County between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.