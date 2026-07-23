Boone & Boone Launches New Website Focused on Customer Experience

Complimentary educational seminars, whitepapers, and engineering resources highlight company’s commitment to its clients and market

We continue our focus to lead the industry with innovative products and ways to help our customers save time, capital and minimize downtime.” — Scott Nielson, vice president of Boone & Boone

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boone & Boone, an employee-owned company specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and industrial systems, has launched a new website providing customers with an elevated user experience. From an evolving list of seminars offered through Boone & Boone Academy to industry-applicable whitepapers, customers will now have access to a collection of resources to support their day-to-day operations.“This is another great step forward as we continue our drive to move closer to our customers,” said Scott Nielson, vice president of Boone & Boone. “This new site adds value by enabling our customers to find information quickly and easily, whether it’s requesting information on selections or finding the closest location to you with local, in-stock inventory. We continue our focus to lead the industry with innovative products and ways to help our customers save time, capital and minimize downtime. This is a great step in that direction.”The website update provides customers with another resource to support them in their roles beyond the unparalleled service they receive from their Boone & Boone sales representatives. Streamlined navigation allows for faster access to product information and resources.Benefits for Boone & Boone Customers:• Access to Boone Academy through a registration link that highlights educational seminars being offered throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico. Select seminars qualify for PE PDH credits.• Whitepapers that feature in-depth analysis on topics ranging from domestic water pressure booster sizing to centrifugal pump applications.• The Engineering Toolbox offers manufacturer sizing tools to ensure work is done correctly.• Easy access to Line Cards for quick manufacturer and product identification.Additional website enhancements will be rolled out in the near future. Customers are encouraged to visit the new website at http://boonesales.com/ to explore what Boone & Boone has to offer.About Boone & BooneFounded in 1980 on a legacy of reliability and strong relationships, Boone & Boone is an employee-owned manufacturers’ representative specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and industrial systems. With deep technical expertise, factory-trained support, and a comprehensive product offering, the company serves clients across HVAC, process, and industrial markets. Headquartered in Tulsa, OK, with multiple distribution centers across the Southeast US, Boone & Boone provides customers access to millions of dollars in inventory, system education, and aftermarket service. Learn more at http://boonesales.com/

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