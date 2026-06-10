Entrinsik Enrole Named “Enrollment Management Solution of the Year” in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Educational Technology Companies and Visionaries Shaping the Future of Learning

Enrole was built to help Continuing Education and workforce programs modernize enrollment while staying connected to the systems institutions already trust.” — Brad Leupen, president and chief executive officer of Entrinsik

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik , a leader in business intelligence and enrollment management solutions serving over 3,000 organizations for 40+ years, today announced that the Entrinsik Enrole platform has been selected as winner of the “Enrollment Management Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.Purpose-built for Continuing Education, workforce development, and other non-credit programs, Enrole helps institutions manage the full registration-to-completion experience in one centralized system for students, staff, instructors, employers, and administrators.Enrole integrates with institutional SIS, LMS, and payment systems, featuring a SaaS Verified bi-directional integration with Ellucian Student via the Ethos API. For systems such as Workday, PeopleSoft, and Jenzabar, Enrole provides standardized administrative reporting designed for seamless manual data synchronization, ensuring institutions can maintain consistency of student demographic and enrollment data across multiple systems.From course discovery to completion, the experience is seamless. Students can find courses quickly, register and pay in minutes, and access their records anytime. Staff spend less time on manual data entry and more time supporting learners. Administrators gain real-time visibility into enrollments, attendance, and outcomes through built-in analytics, while partner-sponsored enrollments and CEU tracking simplify compliance and reporting.“Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this acknowledgement,” said Brad Leupen, president and CEO at Entrinsik. “Enrole was built to help Continuing Education and workforce programs modernize enrollment while staying connected to the systems institutions already trust. Whether an institution runs Ellucian, Workday, PeopleSoft, or another SIS, clients can streamline operations, support compliance, reduce manual work, and create a better self-service experience for students.”The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.“Enrole enables modern, scalable infrastructure for CE program growth,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Continuing education and workforce development are no longer afterthoughts, but essential pathways to opportunity and revenue. Yet many CE programs operate on disconnected systems that don't integrate with their SIS, requiring manual data entry, creating bottlenecks, and preventing real-time visibility. Through certified integrations, including Ellucian SaaS Verified status, production-proven reliability, and measurable outcomes, Enrole delivers infrastructure that transforms CE from operational burden to institutional strength. Congratulations on being our pick for ‘Enrollment Management Solution of the Year!’”###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness data and streamline operations. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Informer, its flagship BI platform, enables self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting within a secure, SOC 2–compliant framework. Enrole, Entrinsik’s online registration and ecommerce platform, is purpose-built for continuing education, workforce development, and lifelong learning programs, helping institutions manage non-credit courses, streamline enrollment and payment processing, and enhance the learner experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients across industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services.About EdTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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