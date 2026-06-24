Assurance Financial Awarded #1 Mortgage Company, Large Division, for 2025 Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction Awards

Prestigious recognition showcases Assurance Financial’s renowned boutique feel and commitment to the customer experience

To be recognized as the No. 1 mortgage company in customer satisfaction among so many outstanding organizations is both humbling and rewarding.” — Kenny Hodges, president and chief executive officer of Assurance Financial

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assurance Financial, a leading full-service residential mortgage lender, is proud to announce that it has been named the No. 1 Top Mortgage Company in the Large Division in Experience.com’s prestigious 2025 Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction Awards.The annual Top Performers Awards recognize mortgage companies and professionals across the country that consistently deliver exceptional borrower experiences. Unlike many industry awards, Experience.com’s rankings are based on verified customer feedback and performance data collected throughout the mortgage process. Companies and individuals are evaluated using a proprietary methodology that considers customer satisfaction ratings, survey completion rates, review volume and overall borrower engagement.The Large Division category recognizes mortgage companies that distribute between 2,000 and 7,500 customer surveys annually. Among the top-performing organizations in this division, the average customer satisfaction rating was 4.93 out of 5.00, with an average survey response rate of 51.81% and 2,844 completed customer surveys. Within this highly competitive field, Assurance Financial earned the highest overall ranking, securing the No. 1 position nationwide."This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the customers we have the privilege of serving," said Kenny Hodges, president and chief executive officer of Assurance Financial. "Every day, our team works to provide a mortgage experience built on trust, communication and personalized service. To be recognized as the No. 1 mortgage company in customer satisfaction among so many outstanding organizations is both humbling and rewarding. This achievement belongs to our employees, who consistently go above and beyond for our customers, and to the families who place their trust in us during one of the most important financial decisions of their lives."Experience.com's Top Performers Awards are widely regarded as one of the mortgage industry's most respected customer experience recognitions because winners are selected based on real-world performance data rather than nominations or panel judging. To qualify, companies and loan officers must meet rigorous benchmarks that include closing a significant volume of mortgage loans, maintaining outstanding customer satisfaction ratings and generating a substantial number of verified customer reviews.For Assurance Financial, the award reflects a long-standing commitment to putting customers first at every stage of the home financing journey. From first-time homebuyers to experienced homeowners refinancing or purchasing investment properties, the company strives to deliver a transparent, responsive and supportive experience that helps borrowers feel confident throughout the lending process.In addition to the companywide recognition, several Assurance Financial loan officers were honored for their individual commitment to customer service excellence.Among more than 50,000 loan officers representing hundreds of mortgage companies nationwide on the Experience.com platform, Bart Swan of Niceville, Florida, and Matthew Hunter of Aiken, South Carolina, were named to Experience.com's Top 100 Mortgage Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction in 2025.Assurance Financial also proudly recognizes the following loan officers as Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction for 2025:• Barbara Gaston – Florence, Alabama• Damian Cook – Atlanta, Georgia• Joey Brodtman – West Monroe, Louisiana• Lauren Tylock – Lafayette, Louisiana• Micah Garrett – Troy, Alabama• PJ Tavernit – Baton Rouge, Louisiana• Ransom Kelly – Homewood, Alabama• Rutherford Yeates – Birmingham, Alabama• Willie Tucker – Huntsville and Florence, Alabama"To have so many of our loan officers recognized on a national stage is incredibly rewarding," Hodges added. "These professionals embody our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Their dedication to serving families, building lasting relationships and guiding borrowers through the mortgage process is at the heart of who we are as an organization. We are proud of their accomplishments and grateful for the trust our customers place in us every day."The recognition further reinforces Assurance Financial's reputation as a customer-focused lender and highlights the company's continued investment in creating exceptional experiences for homebuyers across the Southeast and beyond. As the mortgage industry continues to evolve, Assurance Financial remains committed to combining innovative lending solutions with personalized service to help more families achieve the dream of homeownership.About Assurance FinancialAssurance Financial is a full-service residential mortgage lender dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve homeownership through personalized lending solutions and exceptional customer service. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the company serves communities across the United States through a network of experienced mortgage professionals committed to delivering a seamless and supportive home financing experience.

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