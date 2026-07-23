Festus Polling Place Relocated for August 4, 2026, Primary Election
Festus Polling Place Relocated for August 4, 2026, Primary Election
Jefferson County, MO – The Jefferson County Clerk/Election Authority announces that the polling place normally located at the Festus Performing Arts Center has been temporarily relocated for the Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Primary Election.
Due to ongoing construction by the Festus R-VI School District, electrical service to the Performing Arts Center will be disconnected beginning Monday, August 3, 2026, making the facility unavailable for use as a polling place.
All voters assigned to the Festus (PAC) Performing Arts Center polling location should vote at:
Festus Elementary School
1500 Mid-Meadow Lane
Festus, MO 63028
Polls will be open on Election Day from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Because of the short notice, the Jefferson County Clerk/Election Authority is providing notification to affected voters through available public communication channels, including local news media, social media, and the County website. Voters are encouraged to share this information with family members, friends, neighbors, and anyone who regularly votes at the Festus Performing Arts Center.
"We appreciate the cooperation of the Festus R-VI School District in providing an alternate location and thank our voters for their understanding as we work to ensure a smooth Election Day."
Voters with questions or who wish to verify their polling location may contact the Jefferson County Clerk/Election Authority at (636) 797-5486.
Media Contact:
Jeannie Goff
Jefferson County Clerk / Election Authority
729 Maple Street
Hillsboro, MO 63050
(636) 797-5486
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