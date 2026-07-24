Saturday Visits Now Available at the Animal Resource Center





The Jefferson County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the ARC to adopt a pet, reclaim a lost animal, make a donation, or connect with Animal Control staff.

4848 Highway 30, House Springs, MO 63051

Monday–Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.







