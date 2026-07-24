Saturday Visits Now Available at the Animal Resource Center
The Jefferson County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the ARC to adopt a pet, reclaim a lost animal, make a donation, or connect with Animal Control staff.
4848 Highway 30, House Springs, MO 63051
- Monday–Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
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