MoDOT to close U.S. Route 61/67 south of Sunridge Trail in Crystal City nightly starting July 27

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Starting Monday, July 27, at 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation will fully close U.S. 61/67 just south of Sunridge Trail in Crystal City for drainage installation. This work is a part of the Interstate 55 Corridor Upgrades in Jefferson County.

Construction will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, from Monday, July 27, through Wednesday, July 29. Traffic may use Route A to the northbound Interstate 55 to McNutt Street to navigate around the closure.

Message boards will be up along the route to alert traffic. All work is weather-dependent.





For additional information about current and upcoming detours and project status, please visit the U.S. Route 61 and U.S. Route 67 Two-Way Left Turn Lane (TWLTL) Construction in Jefferson County | Missouri Department of Transportation