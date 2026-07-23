POSTPONED: Callaway County Route B to close for culvert replacement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A culvert replacement originally planned for today has been postponed. Local crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation have cancelled today’s closure of Callaway County Route B, just east of U.S. Route 54. Crews plan to close Route B one day the week of July 27, but the exact date has not been set.

When the closure is rescheduled, it will be between the eastbound U.S. 54 ramps in Auxvasse and County Road 1019. There will be no access to County Road 189, however access at County Road 1019 will be maintained.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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