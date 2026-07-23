Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Annapolis

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New Senior Helpers Location opened in Arnold, MD. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

ARNOLD, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers Opens Doors in AnnapolisSenior Helpers offers services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.Senior Helpers of Annapolis, the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Arnold, MD. The location is owned and operated by Jim Thomasson, and officially began serving the community in April, 2026. Jim is a lifelong local resident, bringing decades of leadership and business ownership experience, combining operational expertise with a deeply community-focused approach to service. Jim grew up working in his family’s residential home building business, helping his father and siblings construct many homes in the Anne Arundel County area. Those experiences instilled in him not only a strong work ethic, but also a profound appreciation for what “home” truly means to a family.Years later, after Jim’s mother passed, he saw his father struggle with the idea of giving up his independence by moving in with family. When his mother-in-law’s health later declined, she too wished to remain in the comfort of her own home. Both simply wanted to stay in the place they loved, familiar, meaningful, and filled with memories. Seeing this firsthand, Jim recognized a growing need for high-quality in-home care within the community he grew up in. That experience left a lasting impact and remains one of the driving forces behind his passion for supporting seniors through compassionate, reliable care.For Jim, opening Senior Helpers of Annapolis feels like a full circle moment. After spending his early years helping build the homes where many families created their first memories, he now dedicates himself to helping seniors stay in their homes, living safely, comfortably, and with dignity. Jim’s personal journey shapes his belief that seniors deserve compassionate, respectful care that honors their independence and preserves the comfort of familiar surroundings.Outside of work, Jim’s greatest joy is his family. He and his wife, Suzanne, have built a close-knit life together and have raised four children. Whether he’s out on the water boating, fishing, or simply spending quality time with his family, Jim treasures these moments and the strong family connections that mean so much to him.Through Senior Helpers of Annapolis, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Senior Helpers stood out to me because of its commitment to compassionate, personalized care and its strong focus on helping seniors remain safe and independent in their own homes. The mission aligned perfectly with my personal experiences and the standards I want to uphold as a business owner.” – Jim Thomasson, MBASenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Senior Helpers of Annapolis is proud to be a trusted resource for families seeking compassionate, reliable, and personalized in-home senior care. We’re committed to helping seniors remain safe, independent, and comfortable in the homes where they’ve built their lives and memories. That’s why we offer customized, dependable, and affordable care, tailored to each client’s unique needs. Families choose us because they know their loved ones are in capable hands, every caregiver is personally trained by our team, including specialized instruction through our Senior Gemsdementia program and Parkinson’s care training. This personal, hands-on approach ensures that every caregiver who enters a client’s home is confident, compassionate, and skilled in supporting seniors with a wide range of needs. By supporting seniors in aging with dignity and peace of mind, we’re honored to play a meaningful role in helping Annapolis families continue to thrive.“My vision is to be a trusted resource for families navigating one of life’s most important transitions. By providing reliable, high quality in-home care, we’re helping seniors preserve their independence while giving families peace of mind and strengthening trust in our local community.” – Jim Thomasson, MBASenior Helpers of Annapolis offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Jim is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His background in business, combined with his passion for community, makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see his business thrive and more Annapolis residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Annapolis is located at Arnold Station Shopping Center at 1460 Ritchie Highway, just steps from the B&A Trail and a short drive from the Severn River Bridge, right in the heart of the community we love and serve.To contact the office, call (410) 881-3518 or visit www.seniorhelpers.com/md/annapolis/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

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