Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Burlington

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New Senior Helpers Location opened in Burlington. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Burlington.The location, owned and operated by Layo Akpuluma, officially began serving the community in March 2026. Layo’s professional journey has taken her across healthcare, public health, nonprofit leadership, and community development, but at its heart, it has always been about people. She began her career as a pharmacist before earning a Master's degree in Public Health and spending years leading programs and initiatives designed to improve lives and strengthen communities. Along the way, she founded a nonprofit organization focused on health education, hygiene and sanitation, mental health awareness, and supporting vulnerable populations through practical, community-based solutions. Born and raised in Nigeria, studied pharmacy in Russia, earned a public health degree in the United Kingdom, and now calls Canada home. Having lived, studied, and worked across different countries and cultures, she learned that while our backgrounds may differ, our need for connection, dignity, and compassionate care is universal.Through Senior Helpers of Burlington, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions."Senior Helpers resonated with me because its approach to care goes beyond meeting physical needs. It recognizes the whole person—their story, their preferences, their independence, and the life they have built. I wanted to be part of an organization that treats every senior with the dignity and compassion I would want for my own family. ” – Layo AkpulumaSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Layo is a wife, mother of three, community advocate, and a person of faith. Some of her earliest and most meaningful memories involve being surrounded by family and watching how older relatives were respected, cared for, and included in everyday life. As life has gone on, she has come to appreciate how important those moments were and how much dignity, purpose, and connection matter as we grow older. Like many families, she have seen firsthand the challenges that come with balancing work, parenting, responsibilities, and caring for aging loved ones. She has also seen the difference that compassionate support can make, not only for seniors but for entire families.Her faith has always shaped how she views service, believing every person is created with purpose and deserves to be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect. That belief has guided many of the decisions she has made throughout my life and career and continues to inspire the work she does today.When the opportunity to bring Senior Helpers to Burlington arose, it felt deeply aligned with both her personal values and professional experience. She was drawn to the idea of helping seniors remain in the homes they love, continue doing the things that bring them joy, and stay connected to the people and communities that matter most to them."My hope is that Senior Helpers Burlington becomes known not only for exceptional care but for genuine connection. We want seniors to continue enjoying meaningful lives, staying engaged in their communities, and aging with confidence, while giving families the peace of mind that comes from knowing their loved ones are truly cared for." – Layo AkpulumaSenior Helpers of Burlington offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Layo is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Layo’s background in leadership and business, combined with her passion for community, makes her the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Burlington residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Burlington is located at 390 Martha St, Burlington, ON L7R 0A5, CanadaTo contact the office, call (289) 816-6668 or visit www.seniorhelpers.ca/on/burlington/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

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