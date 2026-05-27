Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Lynnwood, WA

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New Senior Helpers Location opened in Lynnwood, WA. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Lynnwood, WA.The location, owned and operated by Anusha Nayak and Deep Patel, officially began serving the community in May, 2026. Anusha and Deep bring a combination of corporate strategy, operations, and non-profit expertise to Senior Helpers. Anusha spent over a decade in corporate finance and business analysis before transitioning into the care industry. She holds a Bachelor’s in Accounting and Finance, an MBA, and is a trained Home Care Aide. Deep is an experienced business leader and MBA graduate with a background in product management and strategic operations. Deep also serves on the board of the Washington chapter of one of the country's largest accessibility-focused non-profits and is an active community volunteer. Through Senior Helpers of Edmonds, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions."Our approach to care is deeply personal, shaped by our upbringing in India where multigenerational living was the cornerstone of the home," said Anusha and Deep. "That experience taught us early on that caring for our elders isn't just a responsibility—it’s a natural part of a life well-lived. After navigating a complex post-stroke recovery process for Deep’s mother and managing care for Anusha’s grandmother who lived to 102 with dementia, we saw firsthand how overwhelming the process can be for a family in crisis. We chose to partner with Senior Helpers because their dedicated programs for Parkinson’s and dementia align perfectly with our belief that care should be both clinical and deeply personal. We opened this business to ensure local seniors can age with dignity, safety, and love."Senior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers."We want Senior Helpers to be a vital resource for our community whenever families face the challenges of a senior care situation," they added. "It truly takes a village to care for the seniors who have given us so much throughout their lives, and we are honored to play a small but impactful part in that journey. We take pride in the caregivers that we hire and train meticulously, ensuring that each one shares our values and passion for our community."Senior Helpers of Edmonds offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Anusha and Deep are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their backgrounds in business, combined with their passion for ensuring seniors can age with dignity, safety, and love, make them the perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Edmonds residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Edmonds is located at 13624 Hwy 99, Suite B3, Lynnwood, WA 98087To contact the office, call (425) 207-5757 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/wa/edmonds/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

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