Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: July 24, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, ME 04548

State Park: Reid

Event Type: Nature Exploration

Join KELT to discover the fascinating, vibrant world of the intertidal zone. This event is great for explorers of all ages and is focused on families. Meet at Griffith Head, near the bridge, Reid State Park.

Join Meeting

Contact Phone: 207-371-2303

Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free



Related Documents:

July 2026 programs at Reid State Park (71 KB)