Tide Pooling with KELT at Reid State Park
Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: July 24, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: 375 Seguinland Road, Georgetown, ME 04548
State Park: Reid
Event Type: Nature Exploration
Join KELT to discover the fascinating, vibrant world of the intertidal zone. This event is great for explorers of all ages and is focused on families. Meet at Griffith Head, near the bridge, Reid State Park.
Contact Phone: 207-371-2303
Cost: Programs are free with park admission. Day use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $6.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $8.00 non residents age 12-64, $2.00 non residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
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