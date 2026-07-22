Ismael Martinez, retired correctional lieutenant

Ismael Martinez, a retired correctional lieutenant from Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, passed away July 14, 2026. He worked for the department for more than 17 years.

He began his career with the department as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in September 2007. After graduating, he reported to Pleasant Valley State Prison.

In January 2017, Martinez reported to Central California Women’s Facility as a lieutenant. He retired from the institution in November 2024.

“Martinez was a dedicated public servant who spent over 17 years protecting and serving the citizens of California. Throughout his tenure, he was known as a steady presence, a generous mentor and a deeply respected colleague. His exceptional institutional knowledge, strong work ethic and sincere compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who worked alongside him. His contributions greatly strengthened our institutions and enriched the lives of his fellow staff members. Our deepest condolences, thoughts, prayers to Lt. Martinez’s family, loved ones and friends during this difficult time,” according to the institution.

At the request of the family, services will be kept private and limited to immediate family only.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.