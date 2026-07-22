CMF mourns loss of Melissa Boos, management services tech

Melissa Boos, a management service technician at California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, passed away July 21, 2026. She worked at CMF for a decade.

Boos began her career at CMF in September 2016 as an office assistant in the mailroom. She was promoted to office services supervisor in January 2020, also in the mailroom.

In April 2023, Boos began working in the Community Resources Manager’s office as a management services technician, where she remained until her passing.

“She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her,” according to CMF. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones, during this difficult time.”

Details regarding services are not yet available.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

Read more tributes to staff and retirees who have passed away.