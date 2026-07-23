Evolving Systems Smart Dealer Supports Digital Customer Onboarding Deployment in Africa

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolving Systems is pleased to highlight the successful deployment of its Smart Dealer platform for a telecom operator in Africa, supporting a digital customer onboarding transformation initiative across the dealer channel.

The Phase 1 deployment delivered an end-to-end customer onboarding journey, enabling the operator to strengthen dealer-led acquisition, improve process consistency, and provide a more streamlined digital experience for new customers. Through Smart Dealer, the operator can support faster and more structured onboarding across assisted sales environments, helping reduce manual effort while improving visibility and control across channel activities.

The deployment demonstrates Smart Dealer’s ability to support telecom operators that rely on distributed dealer and agent networks for customer acquisition and service activation. In many markets, dealer channels remain a critical touchpoint for reaching new customers, completing registration requirements, and delivering services efficiently. Smart Dealer helps digitize these processes by providing a platform that supports customer onboarding, dealer operations, Subscriber Registration (KYC), Biometric identity capture, sales activity management, and integration-ready workflows.

Smart Dealer is designed to help operators modernize dealer channel operations by bringing key activities into a more controlled and transparent digital environment. Its capabilities can support areas such as:

• Digital customer onboarding across dealer and agent channels

• Subscriber registration (Know Your Customer) and customer data capture

• Dealer-led acquisition and service activation workflows

• Identity verification and onboarding process controls

• Improved visibility into dealer activity and customer acquisition performance

• Reduced reliance on manual paperwork and fragmented processes

• Integration-ready architecture for backend systems and future service expansion

• Support for broader customer lifecycle and channel transformation initiatives

The implementation was completed in alignment with agreed project objectives and technical requirements, reflecting Smart Dealer’s reliability, flexibility, and ability to support complex onboarding environments. The deployment also reinforces Evolving Systems’ experience in delivering telecom-grade platforms that help operators improve operational efficiency while supporting scalable growth.

The current deployment architecture has been designed to support seamless integration into enterprise systems. This gives the operator a foundation to expand Smart Dealer capabilities in line with its wider digital transformation roadmap.

For telecom operators across Africa, the ability to digitize dealer-led onboarding is becoming increasingly important as customer expectations rise and operational environments become more complex. By supporting more consistent onboarding, better dealer visibility, and a clearer path for future integrations, Smart Dealer helps operators build a stronger foundation for a digital dealer network, customer acquisition, and lifecycle management.

This deployment reinforces Smart Dealer's role as a reliable platform for operators seeking to improve digital onboarding, accelerate customer acquisition, and modernize dealer channel operations in growing, competitive telecom markets.

To learn more about Smart Dealer and how it helps telecom operators streamline dealer-led onboarding, improve acquisition efficiency, and support customer lifecycle transformation, visit our website at www.evolving.com or contact us at marketing@evolving.com.

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