Evolving Systems Launches AIQ: Powering Smarter Churn Prediction and Personalized Offers for Telecoms

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolving Systems has launched Artificial Intelligence Quotient (AIQ), a cutting-edge AI platform that transforms telecom subscriber data into real-time actions for customer value management and loyalty. AIQ combines churn prediction, customer value insights, and deep-learning–powered offer recommendations into a single integrated solution, enabling faster decisions, better engagement, and measurable gains in retention and revenue.

Telecom operators face data overload but often miss timely, actionable insights. AIQ addresses that gap by giving teams production-ready AI services to reduce churn, target high-value segments, and boost campaign performance; no complex modeling required.

“Operators have plenty of data but lack ways to turn it into lasting value,” said Eric Hatton, CEO of Evolving Systems. “AIQ brings machine learning directly into daily operations, making churn prediction and offer optimization part of every customer interaction.”

At the core of AIQ is a churn-prediction service built on proven machine-learning models, including XGBoost and LightGBM. Assigning a dynamic churn score to every subscriber is constantly updated as new data arrives. Churn scores sync instantly with Evolution’s subscriber profiles, so teams can:

• Spot high-risk customers early

• Trigger real-time retention actions

• Target valuable segments proactively

• Track churn reduction with clear KPIs



AIQ also recommends the best offers for each subscriber using deep learning, improving personalization, conversions, and loyalty by learning from real engagement and usage patterns. It enables:

• Prioritized retention for high-value, at-risk users

• Tailored upsell and cross-sell offers

• More relevant rewards and incentives



ADM, Evolving Systems’ big data platform, securely stores and analyzes massive telecom data, from billing to network reports, providing the foundation for AIQ’s predictive insights. Together, ADM and AIQ create an end-to-end intelligence stack that turns raw data into actionable customer insights at scale.

AIQ’s web-based UI gives both business and data teams full control, from launching ML training to deploying top-performing models and comparing results, all with a governed process. Dashboards for CLV, retention, and churn accuracy turn AIQ’s powerful analytics into clear, shareable business insights.

Evolving Systems’ integrated platform helps telecoms reduce churn, increase customer value, and drive campaign ROI, all with measurable results.

“AIQ and ADM show our dedication to moving operators from guesswork to intelligence-driven customer management,” Hatton said. “Success will come to those who turn data into real-time action.”

AIQ, fully integrated with Evolution and ADM, is now available to all Evolving Systems customers and supports any operator environment.

