Evolving Systems Unveils FAST, a Modular Telecom Solution Suite Built for Speed, Scale, and Endless Possibilities

Evolving Systems unveils FAST, a cloud-native solution suite that enables operators to deploy loyalty, campaign, number, dealer, and commission management in 10 days. It is modular, scalable, and completely free from vendor lock-in. FAST delivers modular and flexible telecom solutions with transparent, affordable pricing and enterprise-grade features at a fraction of the cost. Launch Campaign, Loyalty, Number, Dealer, and Commission Management in 10 days and scale without complexity.

Evolving Systems launches FAST, a cloud-native suite enabling telcos to deploy loyalty, campaign, number, dealer, and commission solutions in just 10 days.

New entrants, tier 2 operators, MVNOs, and regional brands face pressure to move faster with fewer resources. FAST delivers a 10-day launch, flexibility & enterprise-grade capability with no lock-in.” — Eric Hatton, CEO at Evolving Systems

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolving Systems, a global provider of customer engagement, activation, and operational solutions for telecom operators, today announced the launch of FAST, a new modular, cloud-native solution suite designed for operators that need results without complexity.

FAST covers five core solution areas: Loyalty, Campaign, Number, Dealer, and Commission Management. Each module operates independently, allowing operators to start with one and add others over time, while continuing to utilize their existing systems. It is powered by Evolving Systems, combining modern design with over 35 years of telecom innovation and more than 100 successful deployments across 5 continents.

Built for the Operators Driving the Next Wave of Growth

FAST is purpose-built for the industry’s most dynamic segments:

• New Market Entrants that want to build subscriber loyalty and a competitive edge from day one.

• Tier-2 National Operators that need better dealer management, clearer commissions, and more substantial local brand presence.

• Greenfield MVNOs that must differentiate quickly with personalized loyalty programs and agile dealer operations.

• Regional Expanding Brands that want to standardize the number and dealer operations as they move across borders.

These operators share a common challenge: they need to launch and scale quickly, with lean teams and a limited tolerance for heavy, inflexible platforms. FAST is designed precisely for that reality.

Designed for Lean Teams, Ready for Scale

Unlike legacy systems that are expensive to integrate and slow to adapt, FAST is cloud-native, modular, and API-ready. Operators can:

• Rely on a 10-Day Launch Guarantee for initial use cases and journeys.

• Avoid large upfront projects with no heavy setup, no delays, just results.

• Start with a single module and expand over time, without the need for re-platforming.

• Integrate easily with existing BSS, OSS, CRM, and digital channels using open APIs.

• Maintain flexibility with no vendor lock-in, standard interfaces, and a model that lets operators retain control over data and evolution.

Whether an operator wants to automate number assignment, launch a digital-first loyalty program, digitize dealer networks, or transform commission payouts, FAST provides a clear and low-friction path from idea to production.

A Suite of Solutions That Work Together

Each module within the FAST suite addresses a critical business function while remaining interoperable with the others:

• Loyalty Management: Enable gamified, behavior-driven rewards that build emotional loyalty and reduce churn. Programs can be tiered, mission-based, with real-time segmentation and dynamic incentives. https://www.evolving.com/fast-loyalty-management/

• Campaign Management: Launch and automate hyper-targeted campaigns across SMS, app, and other channels. Real-time triggers, prebuilt journey templates, and KPI dashboards make it easier for teams to act on data quickly. https://www.evolving.com/fast-campaign-management/

• Number Management: Gain complete control of logical resources by automating SIM provisioning, lifecycle transitions, vanity & golden number rules, block management, and inventory visibility. Monetize premium numbers while avoiding resource waste. https://www.evolving.com/fast-number-management/

• Dealer Management: Digitize the sales network through mobile-first dealer onboarding, KYC, stock and SIM visibility, and performance dashboards. Support both physical and digital journeys with a modern point of sale experience. https://www.evolving.com/fast-dealer-management/

• Commission Management: Replace error-prone spreadsheets with automated, rule-based commission engines. Track payouts, manage multi-tier structures, and provide transparency to dealers and field teams. https://www.evolving.com/fast-dealer-and-commission-management/

Operators can choose only the modules they need today and add more as their business grows. The underlying architecture keeps configuration, integration, and expansion manageable for lean teams.

A Different Approach to Telecom Transformation

“FAST is not just another telecom software platform; it represents a new way of thinking about how operators launch, learn, and scale,” said Eric Hatton, CEO at Evolving Systems. “New market entrants, tier-2 operators, MVNOs, and regional brands all face similar pressures. They must compete with larger players but do not have the luxury of lengthy, risky transformation programs. FAST provides them with enterprise-grade capabilities, a guaranteed launch within 10 days, a modular and API-ready design, no vendor lock-in, and no complicated setup.” Eric added, “We built FAST so operators can start small, quickly demonstrate value, and expand confidently.”

Global Experience, Local Agility

FAST is informed by Evolving Systems’ 35+ years in telecom and a track record of more than 100 deployments across five continents, touching billions of subscriber interactions each year. This heritage is reflected in:

• Built-in industry best practices and guardrails.

• Multi-market flexibility that supports regional expansion.

• Operational models that respect the constraints of lean teams.

FAST allows operators to launch new revenue streams, reduce operational friction, and expand into new markets without losing agility.

Key Highlights at a Glance

• 10-Day Launch Guarantee for initial use cases.

• Cloud-native with no heavy setup and minimal IT overhead.

• Modular and API-ready for easy integration.

• No vendor lock-in, with operators retaining control of data and roadmap.

• Select only the modules you need and add more as your needs grow.

• Scale from a single-market MVNO to a multi-region operator on the same foundation.

• Powered by Evolving Systems and its global telecom expertise.

Built for Speed. Ready for Scale. Open to Endless Possibilities.

FAST enables operators to move faster than their competitors while maintaining the control, transparency, and reliability they require. From launching new loyalty programs to standardizing number management and dealer operations across markets, FAST brings it all together in one adaptable, future-ready environment.

To learn more or schedule a discovery call, visit www.evolving.com/fast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.