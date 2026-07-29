MicroSourcing and Beepo open new service delivery center in Clark

MicroSourcing Group's CFO and CEO with Clark Development Corporation’s VP for Business Development and Enhancement and the DOLE Regional Satellite Office’s Officer-in-Charge. MicroSourcing Group's Executive Leadership Team at the Clark Site Inauguration

The new 400-seat facility strengthens regional delivery capacity, expands access to skilled talent, and supports continued IT-BPM growth beyond Metro Manila.

As we continue to expand beyond Metro Manila, Clark represents exactly the kind of regional growth we believe in—thoughtful, capability-led, and anchored in long-term partnerships.” — Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing Group

CLARK, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroSourcing Group (MicroSourcing and Beepo ) has officially opened a new Service Delivery Center in Clark, Pampanga. The new joint facility reinforces both companies' commitment to invest in expanded capability and growth beyond the national capital and across the country.[From left to right] Zameer Ahmed (Chief Financial Officer - MicroSourcing Group, Haidee Enriquez (Chief Executive Officer - MicroSourcing Group), Atty. Noelle Mina D. Meneses (Vice President for the Business Development and Enhancement Group - Clark Development Corporation), Jelyn Escaño Abella (Officer-in-Charge of the Regional Satellite Office - Department of Labor and Employment)The new site has a total floor area of 750 square-meters located at the 6th Floor, Tower 2 of Clark City Front Mall within the Clark Freeport Zone, a robustly growing business and investment hub supported by world-class and ISO-compliant facilities, excellent and uninterrupted connectivity, and a mature business ecosystem. It seats up to 400 professionals at a time, facilitating services ranging from back-office operations to healthcare, finance, technology, and more.[MicroSourcing Group Executive Leadership Team - from left to right (front row)] - Hanz Cubillan (Head, Business Transformation and Excellence), Zameer Ahmed (Chief Financial Officer), Haidee Enriquez (Chief Executive Officer), Kris Lynne Tinaza (Vice President, Talent Acquisition), Anna Cagaoan (Chief People Officer), Michael De Asa (Vice President, Technology).[From left to right (back row)] - Sean Baker (Vice President, Sales and Client Solutions), Mikey Dela Peña (Country Leader, Philippines), Atty. John Joenelle Nudo (Vice President, Legal and Shared Services), Katherine Sy (Vice President, Marketing and Communications), Jose Vasquez (Country Leader, Colombia).For MicroSourcing, the newly opened facility marks the company's continued expansion beyond Metro Manila. The Clark site strengthens the company's delivery network, reinforcing its capability to support clients with greater resilience, scalability, and access to talent across the Philippines.For Beepo, the new facility represents a move into a larger, purpose-built workspace that supports its continued growth in the region. Having established its first Clark office in 2010, Beepo was among the first outsourcing companies to recognize the area's long-term potential. Since then, it has built dedicated teams serving clients across Australia, further reinforcing Clark's position as a strategic hub for offshore service delivery and innovation.CLARK AS AN IDEAL GROWTH HUBClark has established itself as an ideal destination for BPO centers, making it a highly strategic alternative location to the heavily congested Metro Manila. Aside from the robust infrastructure, the area is also noted for being a flood-free special economic zone and for its highly competitive operating costs, government-backed tax incentives, and an easy access to a diverse pool of skilled talent from Pampanga and the neighboring Tarlac, Bulacan, Pangasinan, and other nearby cities and provinces (it is also just an hour or an hour-and-a-half drive/bus ride away from the north of the metro).As a key backup destination for Metro Manila-based BPO operations, Clark is home to over 20,000 outsourcing professionals. Aside from IT-BPM firms, companies from other growth industries (including manufacturing, automotive assembly, semiconductors, food processing, and pharmaceuticals) have also built presence in the area."We continue to invest in Clark not just because of its infrastructure, but because of its people. The strength of the talent pipeline here allows us to build high-performing teams that help our clients scale with resilience and confidence. Growth should not be limited by geography. When we create meaningful career opportunities in regions like Clark and across Central Luzon, we enable businesses to grow, strengthen local communities, and contribute to the long-term sustainability of our industry. The future of the Philippine outsourcing industry will be built not only in our major cities, but wherever high-quality talent exists and has the opportunity to thrive on the global stage." said Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing Group and President of the Customer Xperience Association of the Philippines (CXAP).CONSISTENT GROWTH OF IT-BPM INDUSTRYThe move by MicroSourcing and Beepo is aligned with the IT-BPM industry's aggressive expansion to other cities and provinces outside the National Capital Region. Such a strategy not only decentralizes operations but also brings more income growth opportunities for BPO firms and professionals across the Philippines.The nationwide expansion is among the top factors cited for the outsourcing industry's consistent revenue growth. In 2025, consolidated revenues from local-based IT-BPM firms were projected to have reached more than $40 billion (around ₱2.48 trillion), based on data from the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP). Notably, the estimated figure exceeded the total annual remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which hit about $39.62 billion (around ₱2.46 trillion) in the same year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).MicroSourcing and Beepo reiterate their commitment to contribute to the industry's solid growth by helping further strengthen regional talent development, particularly in their joint Clark service delivery center. Professionals working in the new facility can take advantage of opportunities offered, including global exposure, collaborative culture, workplace security, and stability, while attaining professional and personal actualization from assisting global businesses scale with confidence.---ABOUT MICROSOURCING GROUPMicroSourcing Group is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in this non-traditional offshoring model, we have a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients.Through its brands, MicroSourcing and Beepo, the Group’s network of 10,000+ professionals supports over 1,000 clients across 13 delivery centers in the Philippines and Colombia. Our corporate presence spans six global locations, with teams operating under a unified framework for governance, data security, and service delivery. Backed by a pool of 200,000+ job-ready candidates and recruitment experience across industries, business sizes, and role complexities, we scale operations from a single hire to enterprise levels, providing the talent, infrastructure, and operational backbone required for growth.MEDIA CONTACT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.