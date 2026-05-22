MicroSourcing Partners with Accenture to Strengthen Enterprise Operations Through a Major ERP Transformation

Leadership Teams from MicroSourcing and Accenture at the Formal Signing of the Partnership Supporting MicroSourcing’s ERP Transformation Initiative.

Creating the operational foundation for MicroSourcing’s next phase of growth.

The investments we make today in our systems, processes, and operational foundations will shape how effectively we grow, support our people, and deliver for clients in the years ahead.” — Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing Group

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroSourcing has partnered with Accenture to lead a major enterprise transformation initiative focused on modernizing the company’s operational and technology infrastructure through a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.The partnership was formally marked during a signing event held at Accenture’s Innovation Center in the Philippines, bringing together leaders from both organizations to discuss the long-term business objectives behind the transformation.Opening the event, Ambe Tierro, Country Managing Director of Accenture in the Philippines and Advanced Technology Centers Lead for the Philippines, emphasized the importance of alignment, execution discipline, and long-term collaboration in successful enterprise transformation programs.[Image] From left to right, back row: Emerson Catalan (Technology Architecture Lead - Accenture), Frhazelda Patching (Delivery Lead - Accenture), Michael De Asa (VP Technology - MicroSourcing), Joey Gurango (Independent Solutions Architect), Albert Marqueses (Managing Director - Accenture), Paul Macalalag (Project Manager - MicroSourcing), AD Ayyappa (Data Architecture Lead - Accenture). From left to right, front row: Zameer Ahmed (CFO - MicroSourcing), Anna Cagaoan (CPO - MicroSourcing), Ambe Tierro (Country Managing Director - Accenture), and Anselm Lim (Managing Director – Accenture).REBUILDING THE OPERATIONAL BACKBONE FOR SCALEIn the panel discussion, the conversation centered on how enterprise transformation extends beyond technology implementation and into the operational maturity of the business itself. For MicroSourcing, the ERP initiative is designed to reduce operational friction, improve visibility across functions, strengthen integration between teams and systems, and establish more consistent processes across the organization’s operations in the Philippines and Colombia.Alongside these operational improvements, this ERP transformation is also intended to strengthen MicroSourcing’s overall data governance and information security posture by creating a more integrated, controlled, and secure environment for managing business information across the organization.“Our objective is not simply process improvement,” said Zameer Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of MicroSourcing. “This transformation is about creating a stronger and more connected operational environment that improves visibility, supports better decision-making, and positions the organization for sustainable long-term growth.”Anna Cagaoan added that the transformation is not only focused on systems modernization, but also on creating a more connected and sustainable operating environment for employees, leaders, and stakeholders across the organization. “As organizations grow, operational complexity naturally increases,” Cagaoan said. “We wanted a transformation partner with the scale, enterprise experience, and operational capability to help us modernize in a way that strengthens how teams work together, improves visibility across the business, and better supports our people throughout that evolution.”Throughout the discussion, Ambe Tierro of Accenture also highlighted the strong level of ownership and engagement demonstrated by MicroSourcing’s leadership team during the early stages of the initiative. “Successful transformations require shared accountability, strong alignment, and the ability to turn strategy into execution,” Tierro shared. “Those qualities have been evident throughout this partnership from the very beginning.”The first phase of the transformation has already delivered operational improvements, with succeeding phases expected to further strengthen enterprise integration, reporting capabilities, and long-term AI readiness. Michael De Asa, Vice President for IT at MicroSourcing, noted that the speed of execution and collaboration between the teams helped establish strong momentum early in the program. “The collaboration and pace of execution we’ve seen during Phase One have been instrumental in establishing a strong foundation for the next stages of the transformation,” De Asa said. “Beyond the technology itself, this initiative is helping create a more connected operational ecosystem – one that improves visibility, standardization, and scalability across the organization as we continue to grow.”The event concluded with the formal signing of the partnership agreement, reinforcing the shared commitment between MicroSourcing and Accenture to modernize enterprise operations, strengthen organizational agility, and support the company’s next phase of growth.Beyond operational modernization, the initiative reflects MicroSourcing’s broader investment in building the infrastructure and operational maturity needed to support its continued growth as a global organization.Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing, shared in a follow-up discussion that the transformation represents an important step in strengthening the company’s long-term operational foundation.“As organizations scale, complexity scales with them,” Enriquez said. “This transformation is about building a business that can operate with greater integration, accountability, and agility across every part of the organization."---ABOUT MICROSOURCINGMicroSourcing is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging our deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in this non-traditional offshoring model, we have a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients.ABOUT ACCENTUREAccenture is a global professional services company that helps organizations build their digital core, optimize operations, accelerate growth, and enhance services through technology, consulting, and operations expertise.MEDIA CONTACT

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