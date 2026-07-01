MicroSourcing Expands Global Footprint with Official Launch of Singapore Entity

MicroSourcing's expansion into Singapore reinforces its commitment to delivering globally connected, high-quality outsourcing solutions.

MicroSourcing launches its Singapore entity, expanding its global footprint and strengthening regional support for clients across APAC and beyond.

With the launch of our Singapore entity, we are continuing to strengthen the global foundations of our business.” — Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing Group

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MicroSourcing has officially launched its Singapore entity, marking another milestone in the company’s continued international growth and further strengthening its global operating model.The launch expands MicroSourcing’s corporate presence to six global locations across Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the United States, the Philippines and Colombia, supported by 13 delivery centers globally.The move reflects MicroSourcing’s ongoing investment in building a globally connected organization capable of supporting clients across key international markets while maintaining the quality, governance and operational excellence that have defined the company’s growth.STRENGTHENING A GLOBAL OPERATING MODELAs businesses increasingly seek partners that can support operations across multiple regions, MicroSourcing continues to invest in the infrastructure, leadership and governance required to operate at scale.The addition of Singapore further enhances the company’s ability to align with clients across North America, APAC and EMEA, providing stronger regional connectivity while maintaining a unified approach to service delivery, data security and operational oversight."This expansion reflects both the growth of our organization and our commitment to being closer to our clients in the markets we serve while maintaining the consistent standards and governance that underpin our delivery model." said Haidee Enriquez, CEO of MicroSourcing Group.BUILT FOR SCALEToday, MicroSourcing supports more than 1,000 clients globally through a workforce of over 10,000 professionals. Across all locations, the organization operates under a common framework for governance, technology infrastructure, information security and service delivery.This approach enables clients to benefit from a globally connected model while receiving the same high standards of quality, performance and operational consistency regardless of geography.The launch of the Singapore entity represents another step in MicroSourcing’s broader growth strategy as the company continues to expand its international presence and strengthen its ability to support organizations operating in an increasingly global business environment.---ABOUT MICROSOURCINGMicroSourcing is an offshore build-to-scale and managed solutions partner to SMEs and mid-market companies, delivering highly skilled professionals by leveraging deep labor market knowledge and recruitment expertise. As a pioneer in the non-traditional offshoring model, MicroSourcing has a proven track record in building reliable and ethical extensions of global businesses, enabling profitable growth for clients worldwide.MEDIA CONTACT

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