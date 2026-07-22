Suspect Wanted in Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects who assaulted a victim in Southeast.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, at approximately 4:33 p.m., two suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast and asked for property. The suspects assaulted and struck the victim with an unknown object when the victim denied their request. The victim loss consciousness after the assault. The suspects fled the scene before responding officers arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26101233