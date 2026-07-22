Suspects Sought in 18th Street Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects who assaulted and robbed two victims at gunpoint in Northwest.

On July 18, 2026, at approximately 5:28 a.m., Second District officers were on routine patrol in the 1100 block of 18th Street, Northwest when two victims flagged them down to report an armed robbery. The victims were walking to their vehicle that was parked inside of a garage at the listed location. As they approached their vehicle, two suspects armed with guns assaulted one of the victims and took property from both victims. Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26100467

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