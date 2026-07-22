MPD Makes an Arrest in Euclid Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On July 21, 2026, at approximately 1:23 p.m., officers from the Third District responded to the report of gunshots at the intersection of 17th and Euclid Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but no victim.
During the canvass for the suspects, officers located and arrested a suspect. Two firearms were recovered. The investigation determined that unknown suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire that resulted in property damage.
19-year-old Damari Bryant, of Northeast, D.C. was charged with:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)
- Felony Destruction of Property
- Felony Receiving Stolen Property
- Carrying a Pistol Without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device
- Possession of Unregistered Firearm
- Possession of Unregistered Ammunition
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this offense.
CCN: 26101672
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