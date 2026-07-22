MPD Makes an Arrest in Euclid Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On July 21, 2026, at approximately 1:23 p.m., officers from the Third District responded to the report of gunshots at the intersection of 17th and Euclid Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but no victim.

During the canvass for the suspects, officers located and arrested a suspect. Two firearms were recovered. The investigation determined that unknown suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire that resulted in property damage.

19-year-old Damari Bryant, of Northeast, D.C. was charged with:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

Felony Destruction of Property

Felony Receiving Stolen Property

Carrying a Pistol Without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device

Possession of Unregistered Firearm

Possession of Unregistered Ammunition

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this offense.

CCN: 26101672

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