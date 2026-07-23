redSling Unveils Zenith, a Sovereign Agentic AI-Assisted Development Platform for the Enterprise

redSling Zenith

Enabling enterprises to build intelligent applications while retaining full control over their software, data, AI models, and deployment environments.

redSling Zenith gives organisations and partners the foundation to embrace AI transformation with confidence, while keeping ownership of their digital future.” — Elizabeth Thong, Chief Growth Officer, redSling

MELBORURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- redSling, an Australian enterprise technology company pioneering Sovereign Platformless Architecture, today launched redSling Zenith, a platform that combines Agentic AI-Assisted No-Code development with what the company calls Sovereign Architecture, giving organisations a way to build intelligent applications while retaining full control over their software, data, AI models, and deployment environments.The launch responds to a challenge enterprises are increasingly running into as they scale AI adoption: how to capture its benefits without taking on new dependencies, governance risk, or loss of technology control.AI on Your TermsEnterprise AI adoption has largely followed the same pattern as early cloud adoption: fast initial gains, followed by growing concern over dependency. As organisations move AI from pilot projects into core business systems, many are running into the same open questions as to which models they are permitted to use, where their data is processed, and what happens if a vendor changes its terms, pricing, or roadmap.redSling Zenith is built around the premise that AI adoption and technology control don't have to be a trade-off. Rather than tying customers to a single AI provider, the platform lets organisations select, switch, or combine large language models as their needs, budgets, or regulatory obligations change without re-architecting their applications."AI is transforming enterprise software, but the future of adoption won't be defined by access alone, it will be defined by trust, governance, and control," said Cheno Thong, Chief Executive Officer of redSling. "Zenith lets organisations unlock the productivity benefits of AI while preserving their technology freedom unlocking AI and Software On Your Terms ."A Platformless Approach to Sovereign ArchitectureEnterprise application platforms have long traded speed for independence, proprietary runtimes and infrastructure constraints often leave organisations locked into a single vendor's ecosystem. redSling addresses this with a Platformless Architecture: applications built on redSling can run independently of the redSling platform at runtime.This gives enterprises:• Deployment freedom: Applications run across cloud, hybrid, on-premises, private cloud, or sovereign environments.• AI choice and governance: A Bring Your Own LLM ( BYO LLM ) model lets organisations use their preferred large language models while controlling AI strategy, security, and compliance.• Zero Runtime Platform lock-in: Applications aren't tied to a proprietary runtime.• Faster development: Agentic AI-assisted tools help teams design, build, document, and evolve applications more quickly.• Built-in adaptability: Architecture that can evolve alongside changing AI models, regulations, and technology landscapes.BYO LLM: AI Without CompromiseAs enterprises move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, questions of data ownership, model governance, cost, and regulatory compliance have become harder to ignore. redSling Zenith's BYO LLM capability lets organisations select and govern the AI models that best fit their business, security, and compliance needs, rather than being locked into a single AI ecosystem."redSling Zenith represents a fundamental shift in enterprise software development," said Bindu Abhishek, Global Product Leader at redSling. "We've combined the simplicity of No-Code, the intelligence of AI, and the freedom of Sovereign Architecture to remove the barriers that typically slow innovation down. AI becomes a genuine force multiplier helping organisations turn ideas into enterprise-grade applications faster, without giving up control."What redSling Zenith EnablesredSling Zenith is available now for enterprise customers in all regions. With Zenith, organisations can:• Accelerate innovation with AI assistance built into every stage of the development lifecycle• Build enterprise applications faster using advanced no-code capabilities• Maintain AI sovereignty through BYO LLM and flexible governance• Avoid platform runtime and infrastructure lock-in with Platformless Architecture• Deploy wherever business, regulatory, or security requirements demand• Reduce complexity while increasing agility, control, and scalabilityredSling Zenith is built for global enterprises across manufacturing, airports, logistics, utilities, smart infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, government, and other mission-critical sectors, with support for cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and sovereign deployment environments."Enterprise leaders aren't looking for AI adoption at any cost, they're looking for a smarter path, one that combines innovation with governance, speed with control, and intelligence with sovereignty," said Elizabeth Thong, Chief Growth Officer at redSling. "Zenith gives organisations and partners the foundation to embrace AI transformation with confidence, while keeping ownership of their digital future."Leading the Next Era of Enterprise SoftwareThe launch of redSling Zenith marks a significant step in redSling's mission to simplify enterprise software development and let organisations innovate without limits. As businesses navigate an increasingly complex landscape of AI, regulation, and digital sovereignty, redSling is positioning itself at the centre of a shift where businesses and not technology vendors stay in control.redSling Zenith: Build Faster. Innovate Smarter. Govern with Confidence. Own Your Future.About redSlingredSling is an Australian enterprise technology company pioneering Agentic AI-assisted No-Code development through Sovereign Platformless Architecture. The redSling platform enables organisations worldwide to rapidly build, deploy, and manage enterprise applications across cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and sovereign environments while maintaining full control over their technology choices.No-Code. Platformless Power. Pure Intelligence.

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