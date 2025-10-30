DXC Technology and Fraunhofer IPA accelerate Industrial AI with Fully Managed AI Bin Picking Solutions using redSling

AI Bin Picking - Virtual Feasibility Assessment AI Bin Picking - Robot Training and Deployment Power of redSling

Manufacturers can now optimize operations with managed AI Bin Picking solution, featuring the first-ever virtual feasibility assessment for robots, ensuring ROI

Together, we are bridging the gap between research and real-world application, simplifying access to advanced industrial AI and virtual commissioning for the factories of the future.” — Dr. Richard Bormann, Research Team Leader, Fraunhofer IPA

STUTTGART , GERMANY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA and DXC Technology are collaborating worldwide to deliver fully managed services for Fraunhofer IPA’s AI Bin Picking Solution, an advanced system designed to revolutionise industrial bin picking and machine tending automation through artificial intelligence, simulation, and robotics. The collaboration integrates redSling’s platformless No-Code architecture to provide secure webservices and 3D visualisation, simplifying access to cutting-edge industrial metaverse solutions.Fraunhofer IPA’s AI Bin Picking Solution addresses one of the most persistent challenges in manufacturing automation: enabling robots to identify, grasp, and handle randomly oriented components from bins with high precision and reliability. The integrated system combines artificial intelligence with physical simulation to provide accurate and economically meaningful feasibility assessments and performance forecasts before a real robot cell is built. With this innovation, companies can evaluate, optimise, and virtually commission robotic systems entirely within a browser environment, reducing project uncertainty and accelerating deployment.Through its collaboration with DXC Technology, Fraunhofer IPA is extending this capability as a managed service to global manufacturing clients. DXC will provide consulting and systems integration support, enabling enterprises to adopt and scale the solution seamlessly across multiple environments and hardware configurations. The system is fully robot-agnostic and supports any combination of robot arms, sensors, and grippers, ensuring complete flexibility and vendor independence.“Our collaboration with redSling and DXC Technology unites decades of Fraunhofer IPA’s research in robotic automation with cutting-edge industrial implementation,” said Dipl.-Ing. Richard Bormann, M. Sc., Research Team Leader, Handling Processes and Dexterity at Fraunhofer IPA. “redSling’s platformless No-Code technology has accelerated our user interface development and enabled secure, high-performance webservices with 3D visualisation, while DXC’s managed services ensure these capabilities can be deployed and scaled seamlessly across industries. Together, we are bridging the gap between research and real-world application, simplifying access to advanced industrial AI and virtual commissioning for the factories of the future.”Thomas Schneider, Managing Partner and Head of Product Design and Development in Consulting Germany at DXC Technology, emphasised the enterprise value of this collaboration: “We are proud to bring our consulting and systems integration expertise to support the deployment and managed service delivery of Fraunhofer IPA’s AI Bin Picking Solution. Our collaboration ensures clients can seamlessly choose and integrate their preferred robotic systems while maintaining a vendor-agnostic approach. Together, we are helping manufacturers reduce risk, optimise design, and accelerate adoption of intelligent automation with measurable return on investment.”“Fraunhofer IPA’s innovation and vision perfectly align with our mission to make enterprise-grade applications fully real-time, secure, and portable across any environment,” said Cheno Thong, Chief Executive Officer from redSling. “By embedding redSling’s platformless No-Code architecture, the Fraunhofer-DXC solution achieves unmatched agility, delivering real-time 3D visualisation and webservices that simplify complexity without compromising performance.”The Fraunhofer AI Bin Picking Solution combines virtual feasibility assessment, design optimisation, and virtual commissioning into a single digital workflow. Using physical simulation rather than simple 3D representation, it delivers scientifically robust predictions of performance indicators such as cycle time, box clearing rate, and placement precision in bin picking applications. This allows clients to make informed automation investments and optimise robot cell design well before physical deployment.The system’s ability to automatically configure bin picking setups for new parts removes the need for expert intervention, annotations, or extensive real-world training data. This innovation significantly reduces project costs and time-to-value while making automation accessible to a broader range of manufacturers, including small and medium-sized enterprises.The collaboration among Fraunhofer IPA, DXC Technology, and redSling represents a major step toward democratising access to advanced industrial automation. It reflects a shared commitment to enabling the next generation of smart manufacturing, one that combines AI, simulation, and No-Code technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready industrial solutions.About Fraunhofer IPAThe Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, conducts applied research and development in manufacturing engineering, digital transformation, and automation. With more than 1,000 staff members, it is one of Europe’s leading research institutions dedicated to advancing production technologies and smart manufacturing systems.About DXC TechnologyDXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global enterprises run mission-critical systems and operations while modernising IT, optimising data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability. DXC’s consulting and managed services in Germany deliver integrated, value-driven technology solutions across industries including manufacturing, automotive, and logistics.About redSlingredSling is a next-generation platformless No-Code development platform enabling full-stack, real-time enterprise applications. With native support for 3D visualisation, secure webservices, and Docker-based deployment, redSling allows organisations to build scalable, high-performance applications that are portable across any environment — cloud, on-premise, or air-gapped.

