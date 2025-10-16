Enterprises in Thailand to achieve Faster, Reliable PDPA Compliance with TrustBerry on redSling

PDPA compliance with TrustBerry Power of redSling

TrustBerry, built on redSling, helps organisations in Thailand to achieve PDPA compliance amid 8 fines in August totaling THB 21.5M

In today’s fast-moving regulatory landscape, compliance can’t be an afterthought. TrustBerry empowers organisations to implement PDPA workflows quickly, adapt to regulatory changes in days.” — Elizabeth Thong, Chief Growth Officer, redSling

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyBerry, in partnership with redSling , has unveiled TrustBerry, a comprehensive platform designed to help organisations comply with Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act ( PDPA ). Built on redSling’s platformless No-Code application technology, TrustBerry centralises governance, risk management, and data privacy operations, offering organisations a secure, scalable, and highly adaptable solution.Thailand’s PDPA, effective since June 1, 2022, mandates that all organisations collecting or processing personal data of Thai residents, regardless of their location adhere to strict data protection standards. These include obtaining explicit consent, implementing robust data security measures, appointing Data Protection Officers (DPOs), and ensuring timely breach notifications. The Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) enforces these regulations and has significantly intensified its enforcement efforts in 2025. In August alone, the PDPC announced eight new administrative fines across five cases involving both public and private entities, totalling approximately THB 21.5 million (USD 654,690).This marks a decisive shift from awareness-building to active scrutiny over compliance, underscoring the urgency for businesses to prioritise data privacy and governance. TrustBerry provides a single, unified platform for Data Protection Officers, compliance teams, business stakeholders, and IT, embedding privacy and risk management directly into everyday operations.Elizabeth Thong, Chief Growth Officer, redSling, says: “In today’s fast-moving regulatory landscape, compliance can’t be an afterthought. TrustBerry, built on redSling’s platformless No-Code technology, empowers organisations to implement PDPA workflows quickly, adapt to regulatory changes in days instead of months, and maintain real-time oversight of personal data operations. redSling’s platformless, containerised architecture ensures security, portability, and resilience essential for enterprises handling sensitive information across diverse environments and geographies.”TrustBerry leverages redSling’s containerised, platformless architecture, eliminating dependencies on proprietary runtimes and enabling deployments in air-gapped or offline environments. This approach ensures that data residency and sovereignty requirements are met without sacrificing scalability or operational efficiency. The platform allows organisations to centralise Records of Processing Activities, automate Data Protection Impact Assessments, manage Data Subject Access Requests, and generate regulator-ready dashboards and reports, all through a highly secure and traceable environment.Kowit Sukkham, Head of Sales, MyBerry adds, “TrustBerry transforms PDPA compliance from a reactive, manual process into a streamlined, auditable, and measurable capability. By integrating governance, risk, and data privacy workflows into a single solution, organisations can reduce operational complexity, accelerate decision-making, and strengthen trust with regulators, customers, and partners.”redSling’s platformless No-Code foundation enables organisations to operationalise complex Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) requirements with speed, security, and audit readiness, keeping pace with evolving regulatory changes. TrustBerry demonstrates how enterprises can meet Thailand’s PDPA obligations while turning compliance into a strategic advantage across industries and geographies.Industry experts emphasise that robust Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and data privacy frameworks are no longer optional, they are critical for operational resilience, regulatory confidence, and trust in a data-driven economy. They note that organisations that can streamline compliance, automate risk management, and maintain real-time oversight of personal data are better positioned to reduce operational risk, demonstrate accountability, and gain a competitive edge globally.About MyBerryMyBerry is a technology solutions company based in Thailand, specialising in enterprise digital transformation, compliance, and business automation. As redSling’s official partner in Thailand, MyBerry delivers tailored solutions that combine innovation, local insight, and global best practices to help organisations navigate regulatory complexity and accelerate growth.About redSlingredSling ( https://redsling.com ), the world’s first platformless No Code platform, is redefining how enterprises build, deploy, and scale mission-critical applications. Built on a secure, cloud native, container-based architecture, redSling enables rapid development of custom applications with unmatched flexibility, without the overhead of proprietary runtimes. redSling empowers organisations worldwide to innovate faster, scale securely, and deploy anywhere.

