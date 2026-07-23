Coinkite Opens arca Pre-Order Reservations for a Limited First Batch

arca

A $99 USD partial prepayment secures a place in the first batch and unlocks tentative early-bird pricing; the first batch is targeting January 2027.

Important secrets are too easy to lose. We are building arca as a real box for the small, ugly things that hold everything together. When one place is not enough. multiple arcas can work together” — NVK, Co-Founder of Coinkite

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinkite today opened pre-order reservations for arca, a physical digital safe for the secrets people and businesses cannot afford to lose. A $99 USD partial prepayment per unit secures a place in the limited first batch, currently targeting January 2027.The ordinary recovery setup is too fragile. A seed phrase sits in one building. A recovery code lives on one phone. A production credential exists in one employee's notes. The emergency procedure is “ask Alice.” arca gives those secrets a dedicated physical home instead of leaving them scattered across screenshots, cloud drives, paper notes, laptops, and memory.One arca can operate as a standalone safe. Multiple arcas are being designed to keep encrypted contents synchronized across trusted places. Isolated spaces can separate family, work, partner, and backup contexts without turning them into one shared vault.What arca is being built to protectarca is intended for the root material behind a person's or company's digital life:- seed words and wallet recovery material;- account recovery codes and passwords;- signing material and business keys;- emergency instructions and inheritance notes;- operational runbooks and team recovery paths;- important encrypted files.For Bitcoin and crypto users, arca can keep wallet recovery material, exchange recovery codes, signing policies, and continuity instructions beside the rest of a person's or company's critical secrets.More than an encrypted boxarca is being built to run several security services inside the same physical custody boundary:- an embedded password-manager server for personal and team credentials;- an embedded COLDCARD signing emulator for transaction signing, spending policies, and familiar COLDCARD recovery workflows;- HSM functions that let approved systems request signing or cryptographic operations without receiving the underlying key material;- policy-controlled access for people, services, and authorized AI agents.arca is broader than a password manager or HSM. The password-manager server can handle daily credentials. The continuity layer protects the root material, recovery instructions, and policies needed when the normal account, device, place, or person is unavailable.These services remain under development. Their final interfaces and scope may change before production.Business secret sharing and continuityBusinesses accumulate secrets that quietly become infrastructure: production credentials, API keys, signing keys, vendor accounts, recovery codes, treasury material, and emergency runbooks. Too often, those secrets live with one founder, one administrator, one laptop, or one SaaS account.arca is intended to give companies isolated spaces with controlled access and recovery rules. A business could use arca to:- share access to selected secrets without copying them into chat, email, or every employee's password manager;- separate credentials and recovery material by team, company, partner, or project;- keep encrypted copies across offices and other trusted locations;- preserve continuity when a founder, administrator, finance lead, or other key person leaves or becomes unavailable;- use HSM functions to apply policy to key operations instead of distributing raw keys to every system.This is also where reciprocal and hosted arca backups matter. A company can place encrypted recovery contexts in more than one physical location without turning them into one casually accessible shared drive.Inheritance and dead-man switcharca is also being built for inheritance and emergency access. Selected secrets, keys, documents, and instructions can be assigned to chosen people rather than leaving a family to reconstruct the owner's digital life under stress.A planned dead-man switch can make a selected recovery path available after defined inactivity or release conditions. It is meant to release the right material to the right person, not expose the whole vault.The exact policy, authentication, and release mechanics remain in development. arca does not determine whether someone has died and does not replace legal estate planning.Current hardware directionarca comes from the same Coinkite shop that built COLDCARD, OPENDIME, TAPSIGNER, SATSCARD, and other physical custody tools.Its current hardware targets include:- a Rockchip RK3328 host running FreeBSD;- an Arm Cortex-M33 security controller with TrustZone;- ATECC608C and DS28C36BQ+T secure elements;- a secure real-time clock, motion sensor, and active tamper-detect circuit;- two USB power inputs, Power Over Ethernet, and an internal UPS;- planned reproducible deterministic builds and decoy PIN paths.These are current design targets, not final production specifications. The design and specifications will likely change as arca moves through manufacturing.Reservation detailsThe Coinkite Store currently lists:Tentative pricing is $669 USD for one unit, $539 USD each for two units, and $499 USD each for three or more units. A $99 USD partial prepayment is required per unit.The first batch is very limited and is targeting January 2027. Pricing and timing are tentative.Reserve arca: store.coinkite.com/store/arca-pdh100 Learn more: arcasafes.com About arcaarca is a personal data haven by Coinkite: a physical digital safe for critical secrets that must survive across places, people, and time. It is being designed to work as one safe or as a geo-distributed network, with planned password-manager, COLDCARD signing-emulator, HSM, business-continuity, inheritance, and dead-man-switch functions.Coinkite Inc. is a Canadian hardware company established in 2011. Coinkite builds security and custody products including COLDCARD, OPENDIME, TAPSIGNER, SATSCARD, BLOCKCLOCK, and COLDPOWER. Its custom electronics are built in Toronto, Canada.

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