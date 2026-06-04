OPENDIME Turns 10: Celebrating a Decade of Physical Bitcoin

OPENDIME Photo courtesy of Dylan LeClair, Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet (MTPLF) Photo courtesy of Bitcoin Magazine

Coinkite celebrates ten years of OPENDIME, the Bitcoin bearer instrument first introduced in 2016.

Many Bitcoin products have become more complex over the years. OPENDIME has remained focused on doing one thing well: enabling simple, direct ownership and transfer of Bitcoin.” — NVK, Co-Founder, Coinkite

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPENDIME, the Bitcoin bearer instrument developed by Coinkite, is now ten years old.Originally released in 2016, OPENDIME was designed to enable simple, physical transfer of Bitcoin without intermediaries, accounts, or recovery phrases. It functions as a single-use USB device that allows users to load, store, and physically pass Bitcoin from one person to another. Once opened, ownership is permanently transferred, and the private key is revealed, allowing verification without relying on any third party.At its core, OPENDIME introduced a different way of thinking about giving Bitcoin directly to someone. Not as something abstract, but as something that can exist in a physical form, like cash.When OPENDIME was first introduced, the Bitcoin ecosystem looked very different. Most users relied on custodial exchanges, and those attempting self-custody often used complex paper wallet workflows that were easy to mismanage and difficult to verify. The gap was clear. Bitcoin needed a simple, physical way to transfer value without introducing unnecessary trust.The goal behind OPENDIME was to remove as much friction as possible while preserving the core principle of self-sovereignty. A device that could be loaded with Bitcoin, passed hand to hand, and verified instantly by the recipient without needing to trust the sender or any intermediary. OPENDIME was built to address this by providing a Bitcoin bearer instrument. It is intentionally simple by design. There is no account system, no passphrase, and no ongoing software dependency required.A Decade of Use Over the past ten years, OPENDIME has seen steady adoption across a wide range of use cases. It has been used for peer-to-peer transfers, gifting, in-person commerce, onboarding new Bitcoin users, and a variety of creative and experimental applications within the broader Bitcoin community.In many cases, it has served as an introduction to the idea of physical Bitcoin, something tangible that can be held, transferred, and verified independently.While the hardware has undergone incremental revisions over the years, the core model has remained unchanged. Improvements have focused on manufacturing reliability, durability, and minor hardware refinements rather than altering the device's fundamental purpose. This consistency is intentional. The device was designed to solve a specific problem, and that problem has not changed.Why It Still MattersEven as Bitcoin infrastructure has evolved, the idea behind OPENDIME remains relevant. Most digital systems still rely on intermediaries, accounts, or trusted services. OPENDIME represents a different model, one where value is stored and transferred directly, without permission or ongoing dependency. It also continues to serve as a practical tool for education. For many users, OPENDIME is the first time Bitcoin becomes tangible and transferable rather than purely abstract or custodial.AvailabilityTo mark the 10-year anniversary, Coinkite is offering 10% off all products at coinkite.com through June 7.Coinkite builds security-focused Bitcoin hardware, including COLDCARD, OPENDIME, and other tools designed to support self-custody and reduce reliance on third parties.Across a decade of use, OPENDIME has remained a consistent example of what Bitcoin enables when it is treated as a bearer asset rather than an account-based system. Its continued use reflects a broader demand for simple, verifiable, and sovereign ways to hold and transfer value.

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