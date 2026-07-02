Coinkite Releases Major Firmware Updates for Coldcard Hardware Wallet Lineup

COLDCARD Q and MK5

Latest Firmware Introduces Advanced Secure Notes Management and Comprehensive Bug Fixes Across Coldcard Hardware Wallet Series.

These updates represent our ongoing commitment to providing the most secure and reliable hardware wallet solutions for the Bitcoin community” — NVK, co-founder of Coinkite

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coinkite, a leading developer of Bitcoin security solutions, today announced significant firmware updates across its Coldcard hardware wallet series. Versions 5.5.1 for Mk4/Mk5 models and 1.4.1 for the Q model deliver extensive bug fixes alongside new features designed to enhance user experience and security.Enhanced Features Across All ModelsThe latest firmware brings several improvements to both the Mk and Q series:- Improved NFC export tag functionality for enhanced reliability with iOS devices- New support for exporting WIF watch-only descriptors to blockchain-connected wallets- Enhanced BIP-322 Proof of Reserves implementation requiring “PSBT_GLOBAL_GENERIC_SIGNED_MESSAGE” field- Improved WIF Store address detection without requiring “PSBT_IN_BIP32_DERIVATION”- Update to Secure Notes & Passwords Management on Q ModelThe Coldcard Q receives substantial enhancements to its Secure Notes & Passwords functionality , transforming how users manage sensitive information within their hardware wallet. The most significant improvement is the introduction of customizable groups, allowing users to organize their notes and passwords into logical categories for improved workflow efficiency. This feature addresses a critical need for users who store multiple types of sensitive information, from exchange credentials to personal identification details.Additionally, the Q model now supports standalone encrypted backups for Secure Notes & Passwords, creating 7z encrypted files with AES-256 protection—the same military-grade encryption used for full Coldcard backups. This ensures that users can maintain secure, redundant copies of their sensitive information without compromising the security of their wallet seed. The backup functionality creates isolated files that can be safely stored while maintaining the hardware wallet's air-gapped security principles.Another time-saving enhancement allows users to directly apply Secure Note text as a BIP-39 passphrase, streamlining the process for those who use passphrases as an additional security layer. This feature eliminates the need to manually type lengthy passphrases, reducing both time and potential for error - while maintaining the same level of cryptographic security.Additional Q Model Enhancements- Beyond the Secure Notes & Passwords improvements, the Q model receives several other significant upgrades:- Major QR scanner improvements including better recovery from setup failures and prevention of scanner sleep command conflicts- Enhanced seed word entry cursor alignment for 12-word seeds- Improved error messaging for QR scan import failures- Resolution of keyboard debounce issues causing stuck keysComprehensive Bug FixesThe updates address numerous issues across all models, including:- P2PK signing functionality restoration for both compressed and uncompressed keys- Correction of custom address default menu positioning- Resolution of Delta Mode Trick PIN backup restoration failure- Improved error messaging for incorrect 7z headers and backup verification- Enhanced handling of malformed JSON message-sign requests- Fixed display issues with non-standard “OP_RETURN” outputsThe Q model receives additional fixes, including:- Correction of BIP-21 QR amount rendering on Payment Address screen- Improved seed word entry cursor alignment for 12-word seeds- Enhanced error messaging for QR scan import failures- Resolution of keyboard debounce issues causing stuck keysAvailabilityThe firmware updates are available immediately for all Coldcard Mk, and Q devices . Users can download the latest firmware from the official Coldcard documentation site.Founded in 2013, Coinkite has established itself as a premier developer of Bitcoin security solutions, specializing in hardware wallets that combine robust security with user-friendly design. The Coldcard series represents the company's flagship line of products, trusted by Bitcoin enthusiasts and professionals worldwide for its uncompromising security and open-source architecture.

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