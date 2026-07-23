Zero Compromise on Safety, Conquer N R151 (BASIS) & R159 (MOIS) in One Step
ONE SYSTEM. TOTAL CONTROL. ABSOLUTE SAFETY.
This compact all-in-one ADAS and heavy-duty DVR enables quick retrofitting, easy certification, and UN R151/R159 compliance.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the European Union’s new General Safety Regulation (GSR) deadline coming up, many heavy trucks and commercial vehicles require a quick and reliable safety upgrade. To help fleet operators and system integrators (SIs) in easily meeting these regulations, Clientron, a leading provider of automotive electronics, has launched its latest solution: the IDPS (Integrative Driver Precaution System). Powered by advanced AI technology, this system fully satisfies the stringent UN R151 (BSIS) and UN R159 (MOIS) European standards.
— Clientron Corp.
Clientron is the first in the market to integrate a powerful Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a heavy-duty driving recorder into a single, compact 1-DIN unit. This allows existing vehicles to be quickly retrofitted and undergo whole-vehicle certification. Proven by field tests, this solution helps retrofitters and fleets slash installation wiring time and costs by 50%, making it the ultimate savior for older truck upgrades.
Key Features of the New Integrative Driver Precaution System (IDPS):
** Easy-to-Install 1-DIN Design: The box unit fits into the existing dashboard slot. It combines data and video processing into a single device to significantly reduce vehicle retrofitting and maintenance downtime.
** Flexible 5 options for either 8 cameras
-- Basic Option (5 Cameras): Complies with EU rules using only 5 cameras: 3 for Vision Assistance (right, left, and rear) to meet R151 BSIS (Blind Spot System), 1 to meet UN R151 BSIS (Blind Spot System), and 1 to meet UN R159 MOIS (Moving Off System).
-- Premium Option (8 Cameras): Adds AVM (360-degree Around View Monitor) and DMS (Driver Monitoring System) to the basic setup.
** Support for Extra Tools: The system architecture is fully prepared with built-in universal protocols for AL (Alcohol Lock / Interlock System) and TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), enabling rapid integration and functional expansion for heavy-duty trucks.
** HD Video & Connectivity Expansion: Supports up to 8 high-definition TVI video inputs with independent recording capabilities, alongside optional 4G LTE wireless communication.
Integrative Driver Precaution System (IDPS)
Hardware Manufacturer Positioning: The "Ultimate Support" for Local Fleet Management Providers. Beyond revolutionary hardware innovation, Clientron’s strategic positioning in the international market is crystal clear. As a trusted partner dedicated to hardware R&D and OEM/ODM, Clientron provides fleet operators and SIs with customizable telematics protocol functionalities. By expanding with 4G capabilities, the IDPS can transmit HD video, special events, and vehicle status CAN BUS data back to the SI’s cloud backend, empowering fleet operators and SIs to rapidly integrate fleet management systems and deliver superior services.
To comply with supply chain requirements and European privacy regulations (GDPR), Clientron guarantees that the entire IDPS product line is made in Taiwan. For the widely concerned Driver Monitoring System (DMS), all video processing and AI algorithms are executed locally at the edge; the system only outputs safety warning signals and never uploads or retains any facial feature data, achieving 100% compliance with EU GDPR mandates. Clientron is currently actively expanding into European and US markets, seeking deep strategic partnerships.
About Clientron
Founded in 1983, Clientron brings over 40 years of experience in embedded systems to the global automotive market, delivering innovative, reliable, and intelligent solutions for commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, and smart mobility applications. Through its Automotive Electronics Business Unit, Clientron focuses on the R&D and manufacturing of Intelligent Cockpit Systems, Telematics Solutions, Digital Clusters, and Electric Powertrain Control Units (EPCU/VCU) for electric vehicles.
Clientron understands the stringent safety, reliability, and durability requirements of commercial and specialized vehicles. The company provides comprehensive OEM/ODM services, covering hardware design, mechanical engineering, system integration, and manufacturing. By integrating advanced edge AI vision recognition and CAN bus communication technologies, Clientron’s solutions—such as the Intelligent Blind Detection System (IBDS), Integrated Digital Dashboard for e-Buses, and next-generation driver safety systems—help enhance driving safety, operational efficiency, and fleet management performance.
Driven by its core values of Innovation, Quality, and Service, Clientron continues to support global partners in the smart bus, commercial fleet, and EV sectors, enabling them to accelerate the adoption of intelligent mobility solutions.
Clientron Corp.
Clientron Corp.
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