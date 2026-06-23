Clientron Partners with Parallels to Modernize Digital Workspaces in Asia

Boost your Azure Virtual Desktop ROI! Cut setup costs up to 79% via Parallels

Boost your Azure Virtual Desktop ROI! Cut setup costs up to 79% via Parallels

Deliver secure apps and desktops via Parallels RAS with simple VDI and seamless remote access

Deliver secure apps and desktops via Parallels RAS with simple VDI and seamless remote access

Businesses want to stop using old and costly systems, and Parallels is a great way to reduce the work for IT teams.

Businesses want to stop using old and costly systems, and Parallels is a great way to reduce the work for IT teams.”
— Vivienne Weng, Vice President at Clientron
NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientron, a premier global provider of smart endpoint solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform and virtualization solutions. Through this collaboration, Clientron will bring Parallels Workspace solutions, including Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server), Parallels Browser Isolation, and Parallels DaaS, to organizations across Southeast Asia, offering a simple, flexible, and secure alternative for businesses looking to modernize digital workspaces and reduce IT cost and complexity.

In today’s hybrid work era, IT teams across Southeast Asia are increasingly burdened by "Legacy VDI Platforms" and are increasingly looking for ways to simplify digital workspace management, reduce operational overhead, and improve cost efficiency. Parallels Workspace solutions address these challenges with streamlined deployment, flexible infrastructure support, and cost-effective application and desktop delivery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

"Businesses want to stop using old and costly systems," said Vivienne Weng, Vice President at Clientron. "Parallels is a great way to reduce the work for IT teams. With Clientron’s high-performance hardware, we help IT managers in Asia move away from expensive setups to a smarter and easier way to manage their workspaces."

“Many organizations across Southeast Asia are currently seeking solutions to modernize their digital workspace strategies,” said Asif Khan, Country Sales Manager at Parallels. “As a strong mid-market enabler, Parallels helps organizations simplify application and desktop delivery with secure, flexible solutions designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments - backed by competitive and cost-effective pricing. Together with Clientron, we’re expanding access to these modern workspace solutions across the region.”

Key Advantages of Clientron x Parallels:
* Cost-Effective Seamless Access: Smoothly run critical apps on Mac, Windows, or Linux platforms while cutting Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
* Deployment Without Complexity: Parallels Workspace Solutions can be deployed in hours with minimal specialized training.
* Ultimate IT Flexibility: Support workloads across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments, protecting enterprises from vendor lock-in.
* Stronger Security: Modern encryption and login technology to keep your data safe with high-class protection while staying fast and smooth.
* Localized Southeast Asia Support: Dedicated focus on key Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, helping customers and partners access localized expertise, deployment support, and faster regional engagement.

Moving forward, Clientron will continue to expand its footprint in Asia, working closely with channel partners to promote Parallels solutions and help enterprises build ‘Smart Secure Workspaces’ for the future.

Thin Client Department
Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2698 7068
email us here

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Thin Client Department
Clientron Corp.
+886 2 2698 7068
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Clientron Corp.
3F, No. 75, Sec. 1, Sintai 5th Rd., Sijhih Dist.,
New Taipei City, 221
Taiwan
+886 2 2798 7068
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About Clientron Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years experiences in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high quality and technology leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continuously providing the engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

Clientron POS, Thin Client, AUTO Electronics Manufacturer in Taiwan

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