Smart Outsourced Solutions Now Accepting Clients for Accounting and Advisory Services

Smart Outsourced Solutions, a Fitchburg-based bookkeeping and tax firm led by CPA Simona Leppala, now accepts new service business clients.

Fitchburg-based firm offers bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and financial strategy services for businesses across New England and nationwide

Eight years at other firms showed me what service business owners actually need. I built this practice to deliver that without the overhead.” — Simona Leppala

FITCHBURG, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Outsourced Solutions , a bookkeeping and tax firm based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping services. The firm specializes in bookkeeping for service businesses including restaurants, salons, medical practices, and professional service providers across New England and nationwide.Founder Simona Leppala, a Certified Public Accountant and Enrolled Agent, established the practice to deliver small business bookkeeping services that extend beyond basic transaction recording. The firm offers monthly bookkeeping at flat rates starting at $199, personal tax preparation and tax planning handled in-house, payroll processing with quarterly filings, and financial analysis for owner-operated businesses.The practice serves ten primary industries: home and property services such as landscapers and roofers; cleaning services including commercial janitorial and residential cleaning operations; facility services like property management and building maintenance; medical and dental practices; professional services including architects and engineers; creative services such as marketing agencies and photographers; management and IT consultants; B2B service providers; restaurants, bars, and catering operations; and salons and spas."Most bookkeepers record transactions and send a report at month-end. We show owners what the numbers actually mean for their business," said Simona Leppala, Founder of Smart Outsourced Solutions. "Which clients bring in the most money, which ones pay late and tie up cash, where time and resources slip away without anyone noticing."The demand for outsourced accounting services among small businesses has increased as owners seek alternatives to managing books themselves or hiring in-house staff. Service businesses face particular accounting challenges including tip reporting and allocation, subcontractor payment tracking and 1099 compliance, job costing across multiple crews or projects, and sales tax collection that varies by service category.Smart Outsourced Solutions addresses these complexities through industry-specific knowledge Leppala developed over more than eight years of experience. She worked at accounting firms across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island before launching the firm, progressing from bookkeeper and tax preparer through staff accountant and tax accountant roles to senior accountant, where she supervised junior accountants and advised business owners on financial decisions.Her credentials include CPA licensure and designation as an Enrolled Agent, the federal credential authorizing representation of taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. She also holds a Financial Modeling and Valuation Analyst certification and an MBA. This combination allows the firm to handle bookkeeping, tax planning, personal tax preparation, and IRS representation in-house.New clients typically begin with an assessment of their current books and accounting needs. For businesses with backlogs, the firm offers catch-up bookkeeping to bring records current before transitioning to monthly service. The onboarding process includes connecting bank and credit card feeds, establishing document sharing through a secure portal, and configuring reporting to match how the owner needs to see the business.Monthly service includes bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, period-end closing, and delivery of financial statements. Clients receive profit and loss statements and balance sheets that reflect actual business performance rather than just account balances.The firm operates on flat monthly pricing rather than hourly billing. Rates scale with monthly expense volume, so a business processing $15,000 in monthly expenses pays less than one moving $150,000. This structure provides predictability for clients and aligns incentives toward efficiency.Tax planning and personal tax preparation are conducted by Leppala directly. For sole proprietors and single-member LLCs, that includes the Schedule C reporting business income. Businesses structured as S-corps, partnerships, or C-corps file separate entity returns, which the firm does not prepare; in those cases it keeps the books tax-ready, handles the owner's personal return, and coordinates directly with the entity preparer so the numbers line up. Clean monthly books mean tax documents arrive organized rather than requiring reconstruction at filing time.Payroll services include processing for each pay period, tax deposit handling, quarterly report filing, and year-end W-2 preparation. The firm uses Gusto for payroll processing and QuickBooks Online for bookkeeping, with setup assistance available for clients not already on these platforms.Leppala also works as a business advisor handling valuations and due diligence for business sales and acquisitions. This background informs her approach to client financials, providing perspective on what buyers and lenders look for when evaluating a business.The firm serves clients throughout New England with particular concentration in Massachusetts. Nationwide service is available for businesses comfortable with fully remote engagement. All work is handled remotely through secure systems regardless of client location.Leppala speaks Mandarin Chinese natively in addition to English, enabling service for Mandarin-speaking business owners who prefer to work in their first language.Smart Outsourced Solutions is located at 749 Fifth Mass Turnpike in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Business owners interested in monthly bookkeeping, tax preparation, or payroll services can request a consultation through the firm's website. The firm responds to inquiries within one business day.

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