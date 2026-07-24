Manetto Hill Bookkeeping Now Accepting New Clients for Bookkeeping Services on Long Island

Manetto Hill Bookkeeping, a Long Island firm specializing in service businesses and nonprofits, is now accepting new clients.

Melville-based Manetto Hill Bookkeeping now accepting clients across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

We handle the books every month so business owners aren't scrambling when tax season comes around.” — Sarah S.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manetto Hill Bookkeeping , a Melville-based firm specializing in financial recordkeeping for service businesses and nonprofits, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping services across Long Island.The firm, founded by Sarah S., provides ongoing bookkeeping that includes bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, and monthly financial statements. Services are offered at flat monthly rates based on expense volume, with plans starting at $199 per month. The firm also provides catch-up bookkeeping for businesses whose records have fallen behind, as well as QuickBooks Online setup and training.Small business owners across industries frequently cite bookkeeping as one of their most time-consuming administrative tasks. For service-based businesses—where owners spend most of their hours on job sites or with clients—the work of categorizing transactions and reconciling accounts often gets deferred until tax season approaches. The result is a backlog that creates stress for business owners and additional costs when accountants must sort through disorganized records."Most of the business owners I talk to aren't behind on their books because they don't care," said Sarah S., founder of Manetto Hill Bookkeeping. "They're behind because they're out doing the actual work of running their business. By the time they sit down at their desk, bookkeeping is the last thing they have energy for."The firm works primarily with landscapers, cleaning companies, property managers, consultants, salons, martial arts studios, and nonprofit organizations. These client types share a common challenge: variable revenue streams and expenses that require consistent tracking to understand true profitability by job, contract, or program.Sarah S. brings more than 15 years of financial experience to the practice. Her background includes corporate finance roles at Foot Locker, where she worked in capital planning and financial analysis, and the New York Mets, where she managed sales audit operations for ticket revenue. She later served as a full-cycle bookkeeper for a church, handling payroll, contributions, accounts payable and receivable, and year-end financial statements.Among Long Island bookkeepers , Manetto Hill Bookkeeping positions itself as a firm that combines corporate-level financial controls with an understanding of small business realities. The founder previously operated her own digital marketing agency, giving her firsthand experience with the demands of running a small business while managing administrative responsibilities.The firm holds Intuit Bookkeeping Certification and QuickBooks ProAdvisor credentials. It works primarily with QuickBooks Online, a platform widely adopted by small businesses and their accountants for its accessibility and integration capabilities, and also supports clients using QuickBooks Desktop.New clients typically begin with a discovery call to assess the current state of their books and identify what services are needed. For businesses with current records, monthly service can begin within a week. Those requiring catch-up work start with a cleanup engagement before transitioning to ongoing support. Bookkeeping services in New York have seen increased demand as small business owners face growing complexity in financial compliance and reporting. The shift toward cloud-based accounting has made outsourced bookkeeping more accessible, allowing business owners to collaborate with their bookkeeper remotely while maintaining real-time visibility into their financial position.Manetto Hill Bookkeeping serves clients throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties from its Melville office. Consultations are available by phone, video, or in-person appointment. Business owners interested in learning more can contact the firm through its website or by phone.

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