GMJ Accounting Now Accepting New Clients for Accounting, Consulting, Bookkeeping and Tax Services in Jacksonville, NC

GMJ Accounting is accepting new clients for bookkeeping, tax, and advisory services across Jacksonville, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach and the Carolinas.

Gina Bertone, EA, MAcc, CEP, brings more than 15 years of public accounting and CFO-level experience to new GMJ Accounting clients across the Carolinas.

Every industry has its own quirks in the books. We would rather know those quirks before onboarding than discover them three months into the engagement.” — Gina Bertone, EA, MAcc, CEP

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMJ Accounting , a credentialed accounting firm based in Jacksonville, North Carolina, has announced it is accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, tax preparation, and advisory engagements. The firm is opening capacity for small business owners across eastern North Carolina and the broader Carolinas region heading into the new fiscal year.The expansion comes as more owner-operated businesses look to outsource back-office work rather than hire in-house. Industry data shows that demand for outsourced accounting and fractional CFO services among businesses under $10 million in revenue has grown steadily over the past several years, driven by tighter margins, evolving sales tax rules, and the difficulty of recruiting experienced internal accounting staff in smaller markets.GMJ Accounting was founded in 2014 by Gina Bertone, EA, MAcc, CEP, an IRS Enrolled Agent who previously served as CFO of a local restaurant chain. The firm provides accounting, consulting, bookkeeping and tax services in Jacksonville, NC, with the same services extended to clients in Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, and surrounding communities. The team handles transaction categorization, bank and credit card reconciliations, monthly financial reports, business and personal tax returns, sales tax management, payroll setup, and IRS representation."We are taking on new clients now because we have the bandwidth to onboard them properly before tax season hits," said Gina Bertone, Founder and President of GMJ Accounting. "Small business owners do not benefit from being squeezed into a firm that is already at capacity. They benefit from a bookkeeper who has time to actually look at the numbers and ask the right questions."Monthly bookkeeping starts at $225 per month, with flat-rate pricing based on a client's average monthly expense volume. Catch-up bookkeeping, business tax returns, and CFO-level advisory work are quoted separately based on scope. There is no long-term contract; monthly engagements are billed month-to-month.The firm works primarily in QuickBooks Online and supports integrations with Shopify, Square, Gusto, TaxJar, Cin7, Bill.com, Expensify, ShipStation, Knowify, and other platforms common to the industries it serves. New clients submit documents through SmartVault, a secure client portal.GMJ Accounting works with restaurants and bars, e-commerce sellers, medical and dental practices, freight and logistics operators, and nonprofits. The firm's bench of North Carolina bookkeepers and tax professionals delivers accounting services for the Carolinas New client inquiries can be submitted through the firm's website or by phone. GMJ Accounting's office is located at 402 Ellerbe Court, Jacksonville, NC 28546, with visits by appointment. The firm typically responds to new inquiries within one business day.

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