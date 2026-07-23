Agreement clears way for improvements at 32 1/2 Road railroad crossing

A wider railroad crossing and new sidewalk space are planned for 32 1/2 Road in Clifton, improving the corridor for drivers and pedestrians.

The Board of Mesa County Commissioners on July 21 approved an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Co. outlining responsibility and safety requirements for work within the railroad right-of-way. The crossing work is part of the broader 32 ½ Road Phase 2 corridor project, which is currently out for bid.

Union Pacific estimates its work will cost $331,552. Mesa County will also pay $5,000 to expand the crossing area for sidewalk construction. The total estimated county cost is $336,522, excluding railroad flagging and other protective services. Actual costs may vary.

Construction on the 32 ½ Road Phase 2 corridor project is anticipated to start this fall. Work at the railroad crossing will be completed as part of the corridor improvements.