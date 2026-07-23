Bear Necessities: A support program for Mesa County foster children

If you’re fostering a child in Mesa County and they arrive with little or nothing of their own, the Bear Necessities support program makes sure they have a warm welcome.

Kids from birth to 18 can “shop” in the Bear Necessities Closet and pick out new clothing, shoes, blankets, backpacks and even toys. Everything is brand new and age‑appropriate, so every child can feel seen and cared for during a tough time.

To donate or learn more, visit MCDHS online.