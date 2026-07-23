Back-to-school vaccine clinic on August 1

To help families prepare for the upcoming school year, Mesa County Public Health is partnering with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to host a back-to-school vaccine clinic.

Clinic details:

Saturday, August 1

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mesa County Public Health Clinic

510 29 ½ Road, Grand Junction

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcomed. Vaccines will be available while supplies last. Visit the Colorado Mobile Public Health Clinic website to schedule an appointment.

“Back-to-school season is an exciting but incredibly busy time for families. We want to make it as easy as possible for parents to cross this vital task off their to-do list,” said Erin Andrews, Clinical Services Director. “Keeping kids up-to-date on routine vaccines isn’t just about meeting school requirements, it’s about giving parents peace of mind and ensuring our entire community starts the school year healthy.”

What parents need to bring:

Child’s immunization record. If needed, nurses can check records to see which vaccines are needed.

Insurance card. The clinic accepts all major health insurance plans.

There are programs available for those without insurance. We don’t want cost to be a barrier for kids to get what they need for school.