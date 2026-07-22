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VanDyke warns 9th Circuit ruling gives schools sweeping power over teachers' speech

(Subscription required) A divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an Oregon school district's ban on an educational specialist displaying children's books about gender identity in his office, with a forceful dissent warning the ruling gives public schools broad authority to suppress employees' personal expression on controversial issues.

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VanDyke warns 9th Circuit ruling gives schools sweeping power over teachers' speech

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