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Ninth Circuit: Domestic Battery in California Does Not Qualify as ‘Violent’ for U.S. Scheme

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that a violation of California’s domestic violence statute that renders a “person who willfully inflicts corporal injury” on a current or former romantic partner guilty of a felony, does not qualify the offense as a “crime of violence” for purposes of a sentencing enhancement under federal guidelines.

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Ninth Circuit: Domestic Battery in California Does Not Qualify as ‘Violent’ for U.S. Scheme

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