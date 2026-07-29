Ninth Circuit: Domestic Battery in California Does Not Qualify as ‘Violent’ for U.S. Scheme

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held yesterday that a violation of California’s domestic violence statute that renders a “person who willfully inflicts corporal injury” on a current or former romantic partner guilty of a felony, does not qualify the offense as a “crime of violence” for purposes of a sentencing enhancement under federal guidelines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.