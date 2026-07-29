Column | Defending the judiciary's core function: J.O. v. Superior Court and our court's response

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court's landmark J.O. decision restores judicial oversight of bad-faith judicial disqualification challenges, leading the Los Angeles Superior Court to implement new rules protecting judicial independence and public confidence in the courts.

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