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Column | DREAM Court: A model court marking 10 years of serving LA's most vulnerable children

(Subscription required) Marking its 10th anniversary, Los Angeles' DREAM Court has served sexually exploited children as dependents rather than criminals through a trauma-informed, collaborative approach since its founding after the 2014 passage of SB 855.

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Column | DREAM Court: A model court marking 10 years of serving LA's most vulnerable children

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