Massachusetts AR-15 Ban Unanimously Upheld by First Circuit

The ruling—resting on the First Circuit’s existing precedent—is a win for states seeking to maintain restrictions on certain firepower following the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Bruen, which created a framework that analyzed firearms law through the eyes of the nation’s founders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.