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Massachusetts AR-15 Ban Unanimously Upheld by First Circuit

The ruling—resting on the First Circuit’s existing precedent—is a win for states seeking to maintain restrictions on certain firepower following the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Bruen, which created a framework that analyzed firearms law through the eyes of the nation’s founders.

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Massachusetts AR-15 Ban Unanimously Upheld by First Circuit

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