Public Notice - Proposed Zoning Map Amendments Receive First Reading

The Meade County Fiscal Court has given first reading to three proposed zoning map amendments that were unanimously recommended for approval by the Meade County Planning and Zoning Commission during its Regular Meeting on June 18, 2026.

Each amendment was recommended for approval without conditions following public hearings and review under the Meade County Comprehensive Plan and Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS Chapter 100). The Fiscal Court conducted the first reading on July 14, 2026.

The proposed zoning map amendments include:

• Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-110

Applicant: Thomas Hobbs

Property: 24095 Joe Prather Highway, Ekron

Approximately 70 acres (PVA Map 138-00-00-025.00)

Proposed change: A2 Agriculture to R1 Residential

• Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-111

Applicant: BBD Investments LLC

Property: 19725 Joe Prather Highway, Vine Grove

Approximately 10 acres (PVA Map 152-00-00-032.25)

Proposed change: A1 Agriculture to R3 Residential

• Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-112

Applicant: Mary Rose

Property: Barwater Road, Brandenburg

Approximately 4 acres (PVA Map 093-00-00-023.10)

Proposed change: A2 Agriculture to R1 Residential

The Meade County Fiscal Court will hold the second reading and consider final adoption of these zoning map amendments during its Regular Meeting on:

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Meade County Courthouse

516 Hillcrest Drive

Brandenburg, KY 40108

Complete copies of each proposed Zoning Map Amendment and the associated Findings of Fact are available for public inspection at the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office, located in the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108.

ZONING AMENDMENTS DOWNLOAD PDF