Public Notice - Proposed Zoning Map Amendments Receive First Reading
The Meade County Fiscal Court has given first reading to three proposed zoning map amendments that were unanimously recommended for approval by the Meade County Planning and Zoning Commission during its Regular Meeting on June 18, 2026.
Each amendment was recommended for approval without conditions following public hearings and review under the Meade County Comprehensive Plan and Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS Chapter 100). The Fiscal Court conducted the first reading on July 14, 2026.
The proposed zoning map amendments include:
• Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-110
Applicant: Thomas Hobbs
Property: 24095 Joe Prather Highway, Ekron
Approximately 70 acres (PVA Map 138-00-00-025.00)
Proposed change: A2 Agriculture to R1 Residential
• Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-111
Applicant: BBD Investments LLC
Property: 19725 Joe Prather Highway, Vine Grove
Approximately 10 acres (PVA Map 152-00-00-032.25)
Proposed change: A1 Agriculture to R3 Residential
• Zoning Map Amendment No. 2026R-112
Applicant: Mary Rose
Property: Barwater Road, Brandenburg
Approximately 4 acres (PVA Map 093-00-00-023.10)
Proposed change: A2 Agriculture to R1 Residential
The Meade County Fiscal Court will hold the second reading and consider final adoption of these zoning map amendments during its Regular Meeting on:
Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Meade County Courthouse
516 Hillcrest Drive
Brandenburg, KY 40108
Complete copies of each proposed Zoning Map Amendment and the associated Findings of Fact are available for public inspection at the Meade County Planning and Zoning Office, located in the Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108.
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