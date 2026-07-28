Meade County Animal Shelter - Temporarily Suspends Owner Surrenders and Cat Intake Due to Capacity

The Meade County Animal Shelter is asking for the public's assistance as it prepares to open its new shelter facility. The shelter is currently operating over capacity with both dogs and cats and is taking temporary steps to ensure the best possible care for the animals already in its custody.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the Meade County Animal Shelter will temporarily suspend acceptance of owner surrenders and all cat intake. This temporary measure will allow shelter staff to focus their efforts on caring for existing animals and finding them permanent, loving homes.

Community members who have been considering pet adoption are encouraged to visit the shelter and meet the many dogs and cats currently available for adoption. Every successful adoption creates additional space for another animal in need.

Residents who are unable to adopt are also encouraged to consider becoming a foster caregiver. Providing a temporary home for a shelter animal helps reduce overcrowding while giving animals a safe and caring environment as they await adoption.

The Meade County Animal Shelter appreciates the continued support, patience, and compassion of the community during this temporary period. Whether through adoption, fostering, or sharing this information with others, every effort helps improve the lives of animals in need.

For additional information, please contact:

Meade County Animal Shelter

526 Hillcrest Drive

Brandenburg, KY 40108

Phone: (270) 422-2064

Hours of Operation: