Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring Recycle Center CDL Driver (Part-Time)
Meade County Fiscal Court is accepting resumes / applications for the Meade County Solid Waste & Recycle Center for the part time position:
To request an application for the MEADE COUNTY SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLE CENTER CDL TRUCK DRIVER please email: PAYROLLCLERK@MEADEKY.GOV or visit the Meade County Finance Office, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
For more information, please call the Meade County Finance Office at 270-422-3967. To be considered applications will need to be returned by no later than 4:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2026.
In house applicants will be given first consideration. Applicants will be subject to drug testing and background check. Meade County Fiscal Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Requirements Include:
- High School Graduate or GED
- Possess a valid Kentucky Driver’s License
- Possess a valid Class B Commercial Driver’s License
- Minimum two years’ experience in operation of basic heavy-duty equipment
- Extensive knowledge of the operation, maintenance & adaptabilities of equipment to which assigned, including occupational hazards & proper safety precautions involved in the operation of equipment
Salary Includes:
Tools
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